Advertisement
AD

Can Bitcoin ETF Still Be Rejected?

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid growing optimism for Bitcoin ETF approval, experts outline 5% chance of SEC rejection
Sun, 7/01/2024 - 10:52
Can Bitcoin ETF Still Be Rejected?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Amid a climate of heightened anticipation for the approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), a sliver of uncertainty persists.

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas has pointed to a 5% chance of rejection by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The crypto market, known for its volatility, is reacting nervously to these possibilities, with recent price actions showing the gravity of the upcoming SEC decision.

Main scenarios of rejection

The scenarios leading to a rejection of Bitcoin ETF proposals are diverse but considered unlikely by market experts. The first scenario involves Ark Investment Management withdrawing their proposal with hopes pinned on a positive outcome in March, a move considered improbable given their commitment to the process. Another scenario could see the SEC denying the proposals using new reasons or sidestepping a court's decision, potentially leading to further legal tangles.

These scenarios, while not expected, are part of the nuanced risk assessment that seasoned investors and analysts are considering as the decision date looms.

The mere possibility of a Bitcoin ETF rejection recently sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin's price taking a sudden downturn to the sub-$41,000 level.

BlackRock is almost ready

Meanwhile, a recent report from Fox Business relayed BlackRock's expectations that the SEC is poised to green-light their application for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the coming week.

Jane Street and JPMorgan were recently revealed as the broker-dealers ready to manage the cash flow for BlackRock's ETF, pending regulatory approval.

#BlackRock
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Scam Alert: Mangofarm on Solana Network Is Product of Serial Scammer
2024/01/07 10:50
Scam Alert: Mangofarm on Solana Network Is Product of Serial Scammer
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges Over 2,000%, Taking 53.5M Tokens Out of Supply
2024/01/07 10:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges Over 2,000%, Taking 53.5M Tokens Out of Supply
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Performance Is Worrying, Here's Why
2024/01/07 10:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Performance Is Worrying, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Can Bitcoin ETF Still Be Rejected?
Scam Alert: Mangofarm on Solana Network Is Product of Serial Scammer
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges Over 2,000%, Taking 53.5M Tokens Out of Supply
Show all