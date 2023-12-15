LeapXpert Makes Telegram Messenger Compliant Communication Channel for Nomura’s Laser Digital

Laser Digital Holdings AG has entered into an innovative strategic partnership that is set to make the company’s Telegram usage for business communications fully secure and compliant with the strict regulatory requirements.

LeapXpert makes Telegram utilization regulatory-compliant for heavyweight asset manager Laser Digital

According to a joint official statement earlier this week by business communication platform provider LeapXpert and prominent digital assets manager Laser Digital , the two companies have entered into a strategic collaboration. The firms have teamed up to evolve the Telegram messaging app into an authorized and compliant business communication channel for Laser Digital.

The LeapXpert Communications Platform will facilitate the regulatory-compliant use of Telegram on all smartphones, laptops, and PCs utilized by Laser Digital staff. As a result, communications between company advisors and clients via Telegram - including all exchanged messages, files, photos, voice memos, and even emojis - will be automatically captured by LeapXpert and transferred in real-time to Laser Digital’s archiving infrastructure.

These processes enabled by the LeapXpert platform ensure all communications conducted over Telegram by Laser Digital staff will be in full compliance with the stringent requirements of Swiss, EU, and UAE regulations. The most influential fintech hubs all require recordkeeping of conversations related to trading with no regard to the technical design of its channel.

"LeapXpert's innovative approach is empowering Laser Digital to harness the full potential of Telegram as a secure and approved channel for its business,” explained Avi Pardo, Co-Founder and CBO of LeapXpert. “Partnering with us not only ensures regulatory compliance, but also enables Laser Digital to govern and retain critical business data that is shared through Telegram.”

Telegram is widely considered the preferred messaging app and communication channel in the digital asset trading industry with features including strong encryption and communities. As of the fourth quarter of this year, Telegram boasts more than 500 million active users worldwide.

“Digital assets are becoming an important asset class and possess unique traits — like the necessity for communication via platforms such as Telegram,” added Pardo. “In terms of compliance, as this domain matures, stringent regulations breed trust, which fosters wider adoption, while the surging popularity also requires tighter regulatory frameworks.”

Pardo also emphasized that capturing and governing communication over Telegram mirrors the record-keeping requirements for traditional assets, which is creating an “imperative for solutions like LeapXpert and, ultimately, what’s important for our customers in this space is ensuring excellent client service through responsible business communication.”

Wassil Kacha, Chief Information Security Officer at Laser Digital expressed excited about the prospects unlocked by the partnership with LeapXpert: “LeapXpert’s solution is uniquely positioned to ensure compliance to the regulatory frameworks within which Laser Digital operates and enables retention of data within our corporate policies. Their approach is extremely flexible, supporting our implementation of Telegram.”

Single Professional Identity tool inaugural release is live

In other company news, LeapXpert recently launched its Single Professional Identity framework. This new addition to the LeapXpert platform allows enterprises to assign each employee a single business number in order to unify and govern all client communication over voice, SMS, and messaging apps.

LeapXpert was recently named a Cool Vendor by the analyst firm Gartner.

Founded in 2017, LeapXpert is headquartered in New York and has a network of offices in the U.K., Israel and Asia.