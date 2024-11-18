    Leading Polygon DeFi QuickSwap Launches Ethereum Liquidity Hub: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    QuickSwap, Polygon’s dominant DEX trading machine, announces massive expansion of its suite of products on Ethereum’s L1
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 14:00
    Leading Polygon DeFi QuickSwap Launches Ethereum Liquidity Hub: Details
    QuickSwap, the most popular DEX on Polygon and one of the largest EVM dApps, shares its ambitions of expanding to Ethereum’s L1. The platform is ready to introduce a one-stop liquidity hub to address issues of cross-chain value transfer and crypto liquidity fragmentation.

    Top Polygon DeFi QuickSwap coming to Ethereum L1, announces Liquidity Hub

    Polygon’s DEX QuickSwap announces the onset of its Liquidity Hub on Ethereum’s L1. Powered by Orbs Network's decentralized infrastructure, the Liquidity Hub serves as a swap aggregator, tapping into multiple liquidity sources to provide Ethereum users with optimized prices, reduced slippage and minimized transaction fees on all operations.

    Article image
    Image by QuickSwap

    Besides that, a one-stop Liquidity Hub on Ethereum (ETH) is tasked with addressing MEV bots, the team's statement says.

    By launching cutting-edge DeFi instruments directly on Ethereum L1 with established liquidity being available, QuickSwap is addressing one of the most dangerous pain points for many Ethereum DeFi users.

    Historically, the trade-off between the security of the Ethereum mainnet and the user experience has been a significant hurdle for DeFi platforms. Nevertheless, a notable part of the EVM community - traders, liquidity providers, altcoin investors - is still focused on Ethereum’s L1 instead of a new generation of L2s popping up here and there.

    In terms of liquidity, the novel hub is backed by Orbs Network’s liquidity layer, which makes its economics robust and sustainable for all participants with no regard to their strategies or deposit size.

    Earlier this year, Orbs Network has already supercharged the liquidity hub on Polygon zkEVM, a ZK-enabled network by Polygon.

    It allows QuickSwap traders to harness the opportunities of the brand new AMM model with enhanced performance and security.

    QuickPerps Falkor kicks off to change game in on-chain perps trading

    Besides Ethereum’s Liquidity Hub launch, one of the key facets of QuickSwap's Ethereum journey is the launch of its advanced perpetual exchange, QuickPerps Falkor. 

    Designed to deliver a premium DeFi trading experience, Falkor offers a number of truly game-changing features to users. Most new instruments are ahead of the competition in this thriving segment.

    Supporting near-instant transactions, automated trading features such as trailing stops and take profits, as well as up to 50x leverage on a diverse range of crypto assets, QuickPerps Falkor represents a significant milestone for the entire segment of on-chain perpetuals trading platforms.

    Most importantly, a new perpetuals exchange by QuickSwap offers gasless trades – a major benefit to Ethereum L1 users who have become accustomed to higher transaction fees associated with the known bottlenecks of Ethereum's performance.

    By reducing costs for leverage traders and improving their bottom lines, QuickPerps Falkor could actually change the landscape of the entire perpetuals scene on the Ethereum mainnet.

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
