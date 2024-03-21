Orbs L3 Blockchain Introduces Liquidity Hub on Polygon zkEVM

Advertisement

The integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub with Quickswap will enable on-chain traders to enjoy deeper liquidity, allowing them to execute swaps with minimal slippage at a competitive speed.

L3 blockchain Orbs expands Liquidity Hub to Polygon zkEVM

According to the official statement by the Orbs team, its industry-leading Liquidity Hub debuts on Polygon zkEVM, a ZK-powered L2 on top of Ethereum (ETH). Liquidity Hub is set to offer Polygon zkEVM users reduced transaction fees, a modern level of protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), transaction executions without gas fees and a clear user interface.

By merging the benefits of on- and off-chain liquidity sources, the Liquidity Hub brings CEX-level liquidity to DEXes, guaranteeing its customers an optimum user experience. Developed by L3 blockchain Orbs, the Liquidity Hub is fully decentralized and highly customizable.

The Hub adds additional liquidity sources, including third-party solvers who compete to fill swaps using on-chain liquidity such as AMM pools or their own private inventory.

The Liquidity Hub operates as layer-3 infrastructure that sits atop the AMM it is integrated with.

As covered by U.Today previously, Orbs released its V4 version in February 2024. A massive upgrade resulted in dramatic performance and a cost-effective surge.

Best pricing for liquidity providers and traders on Orbs

Orbs Liquidity Hub is designed to obtain the best possible pricing. In the event of the Hub being unable to execute the trade at a better price than the AMM, the transaction will return to the AMM contract and execute as usual.

This process is abstracted from the perspective of the end user, who can be assured of receiving the best possible price within the UI of the AMM they are accustomed to.

The integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub into Quickswap on Polygon zkEVM follows similar integrations by Quickswap on Polygon and THENA on BNB Chain. The Liquidity Hub provides vital infrastructure for EVM networks, allowing liquidity to be directed to where it is needed instantly, resulting in better pricing and an enhanced user experience.