Orbs L3 Blockchain Introduces Liquidity Hub on Polygon zkEVM

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Innovative L3 platform Orbs announces major upgrade for its liquidity hub and strategic collaboration with Quickswap DEX
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 12:55
Orbs L3 Blockchain Introduces Liquidity Hub on Polygon zkEVM
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub with Quickswap will enable on-chain traders to enjoy deeper liquidity, allowing them to execute swaps with minimal slippage at a competitive speed.

L3 blockchain Orbs expands Liquidity Hub to Polygon zkEVM

According to the official statement by the Orbs team, its industry-leading Liquidity Hub debuts on Polygon zkEVM, a ZK-powered L2 on top of Ethereum (ETH). Liquidity Hub is set to offer Polygon zkEVM users reduced transaction fees, a modern level of protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV), transaction executions without gas fees and a clear user interface.

By merging the benefits of on- and off-chain liquidity sources, the Liquidity Hub brings CEX-level liquidity to DEXes, guaranteeing its customers an optimum user experience. Developed by L3 blockchain Orbs, the Liquidity Hub is fully decentralized and highly customizable. 

The Hub adds additional liquidity sources, including third-party solvers who compete to fill swaps using on-chain liquidity such as AMM pools or their own private inventory.

The Liquidity Hub operates as layer-3 infrastructure that sits atop the AMM it is integrated with.

Related
Layer-3 Blockchain Orbs (ORBS) Introduces V4 Release

As covered by U.Today previously, Orbs released its V4 version in February 2024. A massive upgrade resulted in dramatic performance and a cost-effective surge.

Best pricing for liquidity providers and traders on Orbs

Orbs Liquidity Hub is designed to obtain the best possible pricing. In the event of the Hub being unable to execute the trade at a better price than the AMM, the transaction will return to the AMM contract and execute as usual. 

This process is abstracted from the perspective of the end user, who can be assured of receiving the best possible price within the UI of the AMM they are accustomed to.

The integration of Orbs Liquidity Hub into Quickswap on Polygon zkEVM follows similar integrations by Quickswap on Polygon and THENA on BNB Chain. The Liquidity Hub provides vital infrastructure for EVM networks, allowing liquidity to be directed to where it is needed instantly, resulting in better pricing and an enhanced user experience.

#Orbs
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds
2024/03/21 12:52
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance Issues Cryptic Post and Makes This New Solana Meme Coin's Price Skyrocket
2024/03/21 12:52
Binance Issues Cryptic Post and Makes This New Solana Meme Coin's Price Skyrocket
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges 17% in Epic Dog Coin Bounce Back
2024/03/21 12:52
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges 17% in Epic Dog Coin Bounce Back
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits to Rewarding Network Contributors
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds
Binance Issues Cryptic Post and Makes This New Solana Meme Coin's Price Skyrocket
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges 17% in Epic Dog Coin Bounce Back
Show all
Advertisement
AD