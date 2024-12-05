Layer N Introduces Blockchain N1 to Enable New-Generation Apps

Layer N, a blockchain project backed by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, has announced its evolution into N1, a full-stack app-centric layer-1 blockchain designed to prioritize scalability and performance.

N1 is set to become the first chain to enable Typescript app development support, significantly decreasing the learning curve for deploying on-chain apps.

N1 will also have native apps such as a "hub" wallet for cross-application asset management, a wallet widget for unified cross-application login experiences, as well as a "vercel"-like deployment interface for developers to launch and manage applications in two clicks.

"We are proud to introduce a new Innovative blockchain, one that combines unprecedented computational capabilities with developer-friendly features to enable a new class of decentralized applications," says Dima Romanov, CEO and co-founder of Layer N.

Originally conceived as an L2 solution for Ethereum, N1 has replaced the Ethereum settlement layer with its own full-stack L1 infrastructure.

The team behind N1 has attracted significant investment to date, including from Founders Fund, Multicoin, dao5, Kraken, Amber, GSR and SALT. Prior to N1, the team built an on-chain orderbook on Solana that processed over half a billion in volume.