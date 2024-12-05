Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Layer N Introduces Blockchain N1 to Enable New-Generation Apps

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    New L1 set to enable apps with 100,000 tps
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 15:00
    Layer N Introduces Blockchain N1 to Enable New-Generation Apps
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Layer N, a blockchain project backed by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, has announced its evolution into N1, a full-stack app-centric layer-1 blockchain designed to prioritize scalability and performance.

    Advertisement

    N1 is set to become the first chain to enable Typescript app development support, significantly decreasing the learning curve for deploying on-chain apps.

    N1 will also have native apps such as a "hub" wallet for cross-application asset management, a wallet widget for unified cross-application login experiences, as well as a "vercel"-like deployment interface for developers to launch and manage applications in two clicks.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    Nasdaq-Listed Company to Buy XRP and Bitcoin
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up

    “We are proud to introduce a new Innovative blockchain, one that combines unprecedented computational capabilities with developer-friendly features to enable a new class of decentralized applications,” says Dima Romanov, CEO and co-founder of Layer N.

    Advertisement

    Originally conceived as an L2 solution for Ethereum, N1 has replaced the Ethereum settlement layer with its own full-stack L1 infrastructure.

    The team behind N1 has attracted significant investment to date, including from Founders Fund, Multicoin, dao5, Kraken, Amber, GSR and SALT. Prior to N1, the team built an on-chain orderbook on Solana that processed over half a billion in volume.

    #N1
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 15:54
    Dogecoin Cofounder Makes $200,000 Bitcoin Statement: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 15:51
    XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    aelf First Halving Event: A Milestone in Sustainable Blockchain Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Cofounder Makes $200,000 Bitcoin Statement: Details
    XRP Sees Payments Volume Drop, Here's Who's Going to Replace Gensler as New SEC Boss, Shiba Inu Begins Second Phase of Its Bull Cycle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Hal Finney's Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction from 2009: Here's Why $10 Million BTC Is Possible
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD