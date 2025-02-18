Advertisement
    VanEck's Matthew Sigel Names Jack Dorsey as Satoshi Nakamoto

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:53
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    he identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, has long been a subject of speculation in the digital currency space. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Asset Research at VanEck's, has shared his personal belief in the identity of the real Satoshi.

    Unraveling Satoshi Nakamoto: Why does this matter?

    Sigel argues that multiple factors have led him to conclude that Jack Dorsey, cofounder of Twitter, now X, might be the real Satoshi.

    He highlighted technical and circumstantial evidence, several patterns and timing coincidences as linking Dorsey to Bitcoin’s creation. Sigel also maintained that Dorsey has the motive and ability to create Bitcoin.

    According to Sigel, Satoshi is widely believed to hold about 1.1 million BTC, valued at approximately $72 billion at the current market price. This large holding has fostered some concern in the broader crypto space.

    Sigel explained that these concerns border on the potential impact of the release of Satoshi’s holdings into the crypto space. This is particularly true as Bitcoin’s value continues to grow. Many fear that if Satoshi Nakamoto should sell his coins, it could crash the price of Bitcoin or investors' sentiment toward the asset.

    However, Sigel believes it would benefit the crypto sector to know the identity of Satoshi, whom he believes is Jack Dorsey. In Sigel’s view, this would prevent unnecessary uncertainty now that many are issuing massive predictions for Bitcoin price.

    Long history of Satoshi theories

    This is not the first time that speculations and claims have been made about the identity of Satoshi, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

    Despite creating the Bitcoin network to function independently, Bitcoin enthusiasts have continued to speculate on who the creator of the leading digital asset could be.

    Some past claims and speculations have suggested Craig Wright. Others suggest Paul Le Roux, a convicted criminal who might be released in 2032.

    This recent naming of Jack Dorsey as Satoshi Nakamoto remains controversial, as Dorsey has never positioned himself as Bitcoin’s creator. However, he remains a strong Bitcoin advocate.

