'Largest NFT Dump Ever' Noticed by Nansen Experts: Possible Reasons

Sat, 02/25/2023 - 15:20
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Jeffrey 'Machi Big Brother' Hwang, NFT whale, dumps over 1,000 blue-chip digital collectibles in 48 hours
'Largest NFT Dump Ever' Noticed by Nansen Experts: Possible Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The global NFT community is guessing about the motivation of Machi Big Brother, who sold over 1,000 NFTs of four Tier 1 collections for over $18 million in one day. Last week, he became one of the largest beneficiaries of the Blur (BLUR) airdrop by an upstart OpenSea competitor.

Machi Big Brother initiates "largest NFT dump ever," Nansen's Andrew Thurman says

Andrew Thurman, a cryptocurrency analyst in a leading research company Nansen, noticed intriguing activity of Jeffrey Hwang, a veteran NFT trader colloquially known as Machi Big Brother. On Feb. 23-24, Hwang was mass-selling his NFTs, including ones from the most expensive collections in the segment.

For instance, amid other 1,010 NFTs, Hwang sold 90 Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) tokens, 191 Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) tokens, 112 Azukis and 308 Otherdeed NFTs. In total, Machi Big Brother made over $18 million by his selling campaign.

At the same time, he bought back the lion's share of this massive portion of tokens the next day. Also, he deposited 7,000 Ethers (ETH) to the deposit pool of Blur (BLUR), the most overhyped NFT marketplace of 2023 and the most dangerous OpenSea competitor.

The whale is still holding 11,000 ETH in various NFTs, so his attack on markets might be very far from open.

It is worth noting that Machi Big Brother received 1 million BLUR tokens as the result of a recent airdrop. He immediately sold all of his airdrop rewards for $1.3 million, Arkham analysts unveiled.

Top-tier NFT collections trading at discount

Nansen's researcher mentioned some aspects of Hwang's motivation. First of all, he might be interested in getting additional BLUR airdrops for his activity. Then, he could just be "booking" his profits from previous trading.

Also, we might be witnessing a large manipulation: Thurman stressed that such selling campaigns are in the spotlight of NFT traders and might catalyze interest in buying BAYC, MAYC and other top collections.

Top NFT collections' floor prices are in red
Image by NFT Price Floor

As a result, 21 out of 25 top-tier NFT collections have seen their floor prices decline in the last 24 hours. CloneX NFTs are the worst performers: their floor price lost 9.2%.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26
02/26/2023 - 14:18
DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image This Is Why XRP Cannot Be Backed by Gold, Ex-Ripple Official Explains
02/26/2023 - 13:51
This Is Why XRP Cannot Be Backed by Gold, Ex-Ripple Official Explains
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake
02/26/2023 - 12:23
Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26
DOGE, LEASH Price Analysis for February 26
This Is Why XRP Cannot Be Backed by Gold, Ex-Ripple Official Explains
This Is Why XRP Cannot Be Backed by Gold, Ex-Ripple Official Explains
Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake
Elon Musk Reveals Crypto Hater Charlie Munger's Big Mistake
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remains Voyager’s Third-Biggest Holding
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remains Voyager’s Third-Biggest Holding
Cardano's Most Hyped NFT Project Announces Integration With The Sandbox (SAND)
Cardano's Most Hyped NFT Project Announces Integration With The Sandbox (SAND)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Leaves New Cryptic Shibarium Message
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Executive Leaves New Cryptic Shibarium Message
Here's What Co-Founder of MakerDAO Buying and Selling
Here's What Co-Founder of MakerDAO Buying and Selling
2.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker in Weeks
2.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker in Weeks
ANKR Shows 7.6% Growth for First Time Since Microsoft Partnership
ANKR Shows 7.6% Growth for First Time Since Microsoft Partnership
Cardano (ADA) Founder Provides Update on Coindesk Acquisition Talks
Cardano (ADA) Founder Provides Update on Coindesk Acquisition Talks
Show all