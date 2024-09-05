LADYS Meme Coin Announces Profound Rebranding

Advertisement

Mainstream meme cryptocurrency Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) unveils a comprehensive rebranding plan, including a new vision statement and logo, as a part of its larger roadmap. The token will explore new areas of progress in the meme coin segment.

"New era of memetic magic": LADYS team shares rebranding roadmap

As a hotly anticipated rebranding announcement, LADYS introduces its new vision statement: “A New Era of Memetic Magic.” The statement reflects the essence of LADYS’ commitment to blending digital innovation with a unique approach to community and culture.

As part of this rebranding, LADYS is unveiling a new logo to symbolize this new phase. The brand-new identity will be demonstrated on CoinMarketCap, Coingecko and all active social medial channels.

The redesigned logo embodies the spirit of the new vision — combining elements of cosmic vibrancy, a playful rebellion and universal acceptance. The update aims to capture the essence of LADYS’ evolution and the dynamic energy of its community.

The new roadmap will advance LADYS' activity in accordance with following principles: fun and engagement first, unity through friendly rivalries between projects and tokens, and cultural impact in the Web3 segment and far beyond.

With the introduction of its new logo and vision statement, LADYS is poised to continue its influence within the meme economy while exploring new avenues for engagement and growth.

LADYS to introduce new opportunities for meme coin audience

This rebranding is representative of the commitment to evolving and enriching the LADYS experience for its global community.

As covered by U.Today previously, Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) is one of the most unusual meme coins in the entire segment.

From the get-go, self-organized LADYS was able to capture attention organically and received a nod from Elon Musk on X, boosting the recognition of the meme coin and a rapid inflow of new audience members into the meme crypto segment.