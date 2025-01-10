Advertisement
    KuCoin Shares Campus Survey Results: 82% Students in Vietnam Interested in Blockchain

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    KuCoin, tier-1 global crypto exchange, shares results of its second KuCoin Campus Survey, conducted during Vietnam Technology & Investment Summit (VTIS) 2024
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 14:23
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, unveiled the results of its recent KuCoin Campus Survey. With 926 participants surveyed from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2024, the results demonstrate growing interest in crypto among youth in Asia.

    92% of students optimistic about crypto, KuCoin report says

    The December 2024 KuCoin Campus Survey in Vietnam unveils that 92% of participants are optimistic about the future of digital assets, the exchange's official statement says. Eighty-two percent of respondents are considering blockchain-related careers, signaling a burgeoning talent pool eager for development and opportunities within the industry.

    Vietnam's strategic importance to both KuCoin and the broader crypto community is evident, as 68% of participants expressed a "very high interest" in blockchain, making it a critical hub for crypto innovations and community engagement. 

    Additionally, 73% of respondents currently hold cryptocurrencies, demonstrating a mature market ready for further expansion and adoption.

    Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin, expressed her excitement about the outcomes of the survey and growing demand for crypto in the region:

    Vietnam has been and will continue to be a key market for us. As the People's Exchange, we are committed to empowering and equipping this new generation with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.

    The survey was organized by KuCoin experts during the events of the recent Vietnam Technology & Investment Summit (VTIS) 2024.

    Data analysis roles in spotlight for youth in Vietnam

    The survey also uncovered a significant inclination toward diverse blockchain roles, with data analysis (24%), marketing (22%) and business development (21%) being the most coveted.

    These insights are invaluable as they highlight the areas of highest potential and interest among the future workforce.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Vietnam is among the most crypto-friendly countries in Asia. It held numerous conferences on crypto while adoption rates for blockchain solutions are surging.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

