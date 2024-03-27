Advertisement
AD

    KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today’s news digest and make sure you are up-to-date with the latest events in the industry!
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 16:10
    KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    KuCoin and its founders hit with criminal charges in U.S.

    The United States Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against crypto exchange KuCoin and two of its founders, Chun Gan and Ke Tang. As stated in the indictment, KuCoin and its founders violated the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering (AML) program. "KuCoin and its founders deliberately sought to conceal the fact that substantial numbers of U.S. users were trading on KuCoin’s platform," stated U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, adding that the exchange allegedly chose not to comply with U.S. law. The allegations in the DOJ's indictment also indicated that the exchange actively prevented its U.S. customers from identifying themselves as such and misled investors about its customer base. To ensure user growth, KuCoin advertised itself as an exchange where one can trade without the need to undergo KYC. Thus, KuCoin's failure to maintain the required AML and KYC programs led to it being used as "a vehicle to launder large sums of criminal proceeds," says the indictment. Gan and Tang, who are both citizens of China, are facing up to 10 years in prison.

    Samson Mow makes bold Bitcoin ETF prediction for this week as BTC tops $70,000

    Jan3 CEO and "$1 billion per Bitcoin" advocate Samson Mow has recently taken to X platform to make a bullish prediction regarding spot Bitcoin ETFs for this week. As a reminder, spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the SEC in January, and from the very start of trading, ETFs have been grabbing enormous amounts of Bitcoin from the market. However, over the past few days, inflows into these ETFs experienced sharp outflows of more than $850 million worth of Bitcoin. Last week, Mow shared an optimistic X post, stating that he expects these Bitcoin ETF outflows to eventually become inflows again. Yesterday, Jan3 CEO reaffirmed his bullish stance, writing that he has a feeling that this week is going to be “a net inflow week,” adding a Bitcoin hashtag. Some commenters viewed this X post as being related to Bitcoin ETFs. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $69,242, down by 1.22% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $250,000? £15 Billion Standard Chartered Believes

    Shiba Inu braces for ultra bullish breakout: Is SHIB price rally imminent?

    Since the start of the week, Shiba Inu's price has witnessed a notable increase by over 4%, returning to the $0.00003 level. Analyzing the late February-early March rally, when SHIB prices surged by about 400%, breaking through the $0.3 per token threshold and reaching highs of $0.45 before experiencing a substantial fall, a pattern emerges. Every time SHIB got close to the $0.00003 mark, buyers appeared to step in, driving prices higher. However, every attempt to break through this barrier faced resistance, which led to sell-offs. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002994, struggling to surpass the $0.3 resistance point. Despite this setback, the SHIB price's persistent growth trajectory and the resilience indicate that, should the $0.00003 barrier be decisively surpassed, there may be a possibility of a bullish breakout.

    #KuCoin #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    2024/03/27 16:06
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    2024/03/27 16:06
    2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop
    2024/03/27 16:06
    Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Announces Partnership Innovation Fund to Accelerate Innovation in Decentralized AI
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    Arts DAO Fest Returns to Dubai with a Celebration of Web3 Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD