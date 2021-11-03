lumenswap_lottery
Kraken Kicks the Can Down the Road on Shiba Inu Listing

News
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 07:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
It's not clear when (or if) Kraken will list Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has stated that it will consider listing the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in the future, claiming that there is more work to be done.

woj
woj

As reported by U.Today, Brian Hoffman, Kraken's product lead, announced that the San Francisco-based exchange would list the token on Tuesday if members of the community were able to collect 2,000 likes.

The Shiba Inu army smashed the target in mere minutes, but the listing did not take place yesterday, to the chagrin of some SHIB fans.

Kraken says that it has heard one of the biggest crypto communities "loud and clear."

Hoffman described the community as "wild" in response to the level of engagement its members have displayed.

The SHIB price has dropped over 11% after the biggest Shiba Inu whale started transferring his/her funds to different wallets earlier today.

article image
