Kraken Kicks the Can Down the Road on Shiba Inu Listing

It's not clear when (or if) Kraken will list Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has stated that it will consider listing the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in the future, claiming that there is more work to be done.

🐙♥️🐶 #SHIBArmy we’ve heard you loud & clear!



Community is an important part of our considerations for all listings, and you have clearly shown your support.



There’s more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process. — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 2, 2021

As reported by U.Today, Brian Hoffman, Kraken's product lead, announced that the San Francisco-based exchange would list the token on Tuesday if members of the community were able to collect 2,000 likes.

The Shiba Inu army smashed the target in mere minutes, but the listing did not take place yesterday, to the chagrin of some SHIB fans.Kraken says that it has heard one of the biggest crypto communities "loud and clear."Hoffman described the community as "wild" in response to the level of engagement its members have displayed.

The SHIB price has dropped over 11% after the biggest Shiba Inu whale started transferring his/her funds to different wallets earlier today.