Crypto Wallet Trezor Warns About Telegram Scammers Who Impersonate Its Team Members

Trezor, the Czech-based company behind one of the most popular hardware wallets, has issued a warning for its users, claiming that bad actors impersonate they team members and share their and send a fake Trezor Wallet beta-test application form.
The official Trezor Twitter handle cautions all wallet users that its Telegram chat admins will be the first to come in touch with them.
Dear all,— Trezor (@Trezor) January 17, 2020
We’re receiving messages about the fake Trezor Wallet beta-testing application form circulating in Telegram being spread by accounts pretending to be our team members.
Be careful, and remember that our Telegram chat admins won’t start a conversation with you first!
A $32,000 extension
Buying a hardware wallet is not a surefire way of avoiding thefts. Fraudsters constantly come up with new ways of luring new victims.
Recently, Ledger Wallet user @hackedzec was unfortunate enough to lose 600 Zcash (ZEC) after downloading a fake Google Chrome extension. The Ledger Support team tweeted a fishing alert shortly after.
⚠️PHISHING ALERT⚠️— Ledger Support (@Ledger_Support) January 2, 2020
A Chrome extension malware has been detected called "Ledger Secure". This is NOT a legitimate Ledger application
DO NOT use it and contact us if you've installed it:https://t.co/bRaDjYHZbY
You can help by reporting the extension:https://t.co/oltHbtA8RR
To make things worse, the price of the privacy coin nearly doubled soon after his loss, which totaled a whopping $32,000 at today's prices.
Check your hologram
Back in November 2018, Trezor also warned about bogus wallets that are circulated by unknown vendors. In order not to make a very expensive mistake, one should buy these devices directly from the company's website or from official distributors.
How do you protect your hardware wallet? Tell us in the comments!