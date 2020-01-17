BTC
Crypto Wallet Trezor Warns About Telegram Scammers Who Impersonate Its Team Members

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Trezor issues a warning about a bogus beta-testing application form that is making rounds on Telegram

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

Trezor, the Czech-based company behind one of the most popular hardware wallets, has issued a warning for its users, claiming that bad actors impersonate they team members and share their and send a fake Trezor Wallet beta-test application form. 

The official Trezor Twitter handle cautions all wallet users that its Telegram chat admins will be the first to come in touch with them. 

A $32,000 extension 

Buying a hardware wallet is not a surefire way of avoiding thefts. Fraudsters constantly come up with new ways of luring new victims.

Recently, Ledger Wallet user @hackedzec was unfortunate enough to lose 600 Zcash (ZEC) after downloading a fake Google Chrome extension. The Ledger Support team tweeted a fishing alert shortly after. 

To make things worse, the price of the privacy coin nearly doubled soon after his loss, which totaled a whopping $32,000 at today's prices. 

Check your hologram 

Back in November 2018, Trezor also warned about bogus wallets that are circulated by unknown vendors. In order not to make a very expensive mistake, one should buy these devices directly from the company's website or from official distributors. 

Trezor Wallet
image by blog.trezor.io

How do you protect your hardware wallet? Tell us in the comments!    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

