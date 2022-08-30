KLEX Finance Launches Raid on Klayswap to Siphon Liquidity

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 16:36
article image
Vladislav Sopov
The largest community-centric liquidity initiative has just been launched by KLEX Finance team
KLEX Finance Launches Raid on Klayswap to Siphon Liquidity
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

KLEX Finance, a newly-launched decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on Kakao-backed smart contracts platform Klaytn, has started a raid against its rival, KlaySwap

KLEX Finance invites KlaySwap’s LPs to move their liquidity

According to an official statement shared by the KLEX Finance team on its Medium blog, a liquidity attack on KlaySwap, one of the first DeFis on Klaytn, has been initiated.

All users of Klaytn’s DeFi ecosystem are invited to move their liquidity (in the form of LP tokens) from KlaySwap’s largest pools such as oUSDT/KDAI, oUSDT/oUSDC, KLAY/oUSDT, KLAY/oETH and oETH/oUSDT.

During the so-called “deposit window” (of 30 days), users will be able to withdraw their principal from KLEX in the form of KLEX LP tokens. As estimated by KLEX Finance’s team, the annualized yield rates (APRs) of new liquidity pools will vary between 70% and 127%.

The KLEX Finance team highlights that such impressive APRs are calculated based on $0.1 per KLEX price assumptions, while actual yield statistics might be different.

Incentivizing largest value migration on Klaytn

KLEX Finance team highlights the importance of this campaign not only for KLEX holders and the users of the platform but also for the entire DeFi ecosystem of Klaytn blockchain:

We believe that this will be beneficial to the Klaytn ecosystem in many ways. We can attract new users to the DeFi ecosystem through highly incentivized pools. More yields, more TVL!

Also, KLEX Finance team highlights that its liquidity management mechanisms are far more capital efficient: unlike KlaySwap’s pools, they work with no price slippages even during periods of maximum trading activity.

Related
Klaytn's DeFi KLEX Goes Live in Mainnet: Date Announced

That is why KLEX Finance aims at being the go-to DeFi ecosystem for all of Klaytn’s supporters with no regard to the volume of their deposits.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/30/2022 - 16:20
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
08/30/2022 - 16:07
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
08/30/2022 - 15:57
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya