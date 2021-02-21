KISS Frontman Denies Being Paid to Shill Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and Other Altcoins

KISS frontman Gene Simmons recently addressed criticism surrounding his frequent cryptocurrency tweets, assuring his followers that he’s not getting paid to promote numerous altcoins:

Again. I’m not recommending or not recommending. I’m not paid and I’m not a spokesman for these.

He then went on to enumerate Bitcoin and numerous altcoins that he’s done “amazingly well” with:

But I have done amazingly well with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Binance, Cardano (ADA)..and if I invest in more, I’ll let you know. It’s always your call.

A rock-star-turned-a-crypto-advocate

After casually making remarks about Bitcoin in the past years, Simons has emerged as a vocal cryptocurrency proponent.



As reported by U.Today, the rock star revealed that he was a Bitcoin millionaire earlier this month.



This week, he tweeted about adding $300,000 worth of Cardano (ADA) to his portfolio, which prompted many of his followers to shill their own coins.



Since recently, he’s also a proud owner of Chainlink after endorsing XRP and some other altcoins earlier this month.



Gene Simmons is already filthy rich

Last week, YouTuber Marques Keith Brownlee shared an e-mail that offered him to do paid promotion for Tron.



This came after celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Ne-Yo, raised many eyebrows with their dubious tweets that promote the cryptocurrency project.



However, Simmons clearly has no need to engage in some kind of paid promotion since his net worth is estimated to be a whopping $400 million.