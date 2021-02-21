KISS Frontman Denies Being Paid to Shill Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and Other Altcoins

News
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 11:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
KISS frontman Gene Simmons defends his cryptocurrency shilling
KISS Frontman Denies Being Paid to Shill Cardano, XRP, Chainlink, and Other Altcoins
Cover image via www.genesimmons.com
Contents

KISS frontman Gene Simmons recently addressed criticism surrounding his frequent cryptocurrency tweets, assuring his followers that he’s not getting paid to promote numerous altcoins:

Again. I’m not recommending or not recommending. I’m not paid and I’m not a spokesman for these.

He then went on to enumerate Bitcoin and numerous altcoins that he’s done “amazingly well” with:

But I have done amazingly well with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chainlink, Binance, Cardano (ADA)..and if I invest in more, I’ll let you know. It’s always your call.

A rock-star-turned-a-crypto-advocate 

After casually making remarks about Bitcoin in the past years, Simons has emerged as a vocal cryptocurrency proponent.

As reported by U.Today, the rock star revealed that he was a Bitcoin millionaire earlier this month.

This week, he tweeted about adding $300,000 worth of Cardano (ADA) to his portfolio, which prompted many of his followers to shill their own coins.

Since recently, he’s also a proud owner of Chainlink after endorsing XRP and some other altcoins earlier this month.   

Related
John Lennon’s Son Explains Why Gene Simmons Tweeting About Bitcoin, ADA Is Good

Gene Simmons is already filthy rich 

Last week, YouTuber Marques Keith Brownlee shared an e-mail that offered him to do paid promotion for Tron.

This came after celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Ne-Yo, raised many eyebrows with their dubious tweets that promote the cryptocurrency project.

However, Simmons clearly has no need to engage in some kind of paid promotion since his net worth is estimated to be a whopping $400 million. 

#Cardano News #Chainlink (LINK) News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRPL Ready to Break into NFT Race, Devs Explain How
News
02/15/2021 - 12:16

XRPL Ready to Break into NFT Race, Devs Explain How
Vladislav Sopov
article image Fed's Bullard Recognizes Bitcoin as Rival to Gold
News
02/16/2021 - 14:08

Fed's Bullard Recognizes Bitcoin as Rival to Gold
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tencent by Market Capitalization as BTC Price Smashes $51,000. Who's Next?
News
02/17/2021 - 15:00

Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tencent by Market Capitalization as BTC Price Smashes $51,000. Who's Next?
Vladislav Sopov