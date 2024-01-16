Advertisement
AD

Key Reasons Why Chiliz (CHZ) Price Skyrocketed Over 20%

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Data shows massive spike in Chiliz (CHZ) trading volume and open interest
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 14:30
Key Reasons Why Chiliz (CHZ) Price Skyrocketed Over 20%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chiliz (CHZ), the prominent digital currency for sports and entertainment provided by the Malta-based fintech company of the same name, has experienced an impressive surge in its price, skyrocketing by over 20.81% in the last 24 hours. The remarkable uptrend has also seen a substantial increase of 36.72% in the past seven days, capturing the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and market analysts alike.

Advertisement

Per data from Coinglass, a leading cryptocurrency analytics platform, the trading volume for CHZ has witnessed an extraordinary spike of 490.31%, reaching a substantial $371.42 million. Concurrently, open interest in the cryptocurrency has surged by 86.13%, currently standing at an impressive $49.53 million.

Breaking down the open interest figures, it is noteworthy that $21.66 million is attributed to Binance, $8.64 million to Bybit and $6.33 million to OKX, with the remaining amount distributed across other prominent crypto trading platforms. This distribution indicates a broad-based interest in Chiliz across various exchanges, underscoring the widespread adoption of the digital currency.

Rising popularity and interest

Chiliz, known for pioneering the intersection of blockchain technology and the sports and entertainment industry, operates the Socios platform. Socios is a blockchain-based sports entertainment platform that empowers users to actively participate in the governance of their favorite sports brands. This unique proposition has contributed significantly to Chiliz's popularity and success in the digital currency space.

Industry experts attribute the recent surge in CHZ's price to several key factors. For instance, the surge in trading volume and open interest suggests growing attention from institutional investors and traders. The substantial increase in open interest, especially on major exchanges like Binance, underscores heightened confidence in Chiliz as a viable investment option.

Market analysts are closely monitoring Chiliz's price movements, with many speculating that the digital currency's trajectory may be indicative of a broader trend in the convergence of blockchain technology and the sports and entertainment industry. As Chiliz continues to make waves with its innovative approach, its future price movements are anticipated to be closely tied to developments within the Socios platform.

#Chiliz
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move
2024/01/16 14:32
Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
2024/01/16 14:32
Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin Failed to Reach $50,000 Despite ETF Nailed by Max Keiser
2024/01/16 14:32
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Failed to Reach $50,000 Despite ETF Nailed by Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Sui Tops $300M in TVL, Passes Bitcoin and Joins Upper Echelon of DeFi Protocols
Game-Changing Subscription Model for Marketing Services Unveiled by Ninjapromo.io
11th Edition Connected Banking Summit - East Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Reasons Why Chiliz (CHZ) Price Skyrocketed Over 20%
Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
Show all