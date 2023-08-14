Chiliz (CHZ) Unveils Game-Changing Upgrades for Smart Contracts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Leading sports blockchain Chiliz teases upgrades to its smart contracts, according to a new tweet. Chiliz highlighted two upcoming proposals that would upgrade its smart contracts.

The first upgrade would be to contracts, to allow factory contracts to deploy without being whitelisted as deployers, adding that the factory contract would still need to be deployed by a whitelisted deployer.

🗳️ Upcoming Proposals: Upgrading the Smart contracts



The second upgrade has to do with staking pool contract fixes and improvements. The issue relates to the inaccurate voting power of the validators being displayed and delegated amount calculations.

The Chiliz team noted that this will require some downtime on the delegated/undelegated features, and users might have difficulty accessing these features during the upgrade.

At the time of writing, no further details were available as regards the proposed updates. It is believed that more information will be provided by the team as the proposals progress.

Chilliz chain hits remarkable milestones

In May, the Chiliz chain, a first-of-its-kind blockchain infrastructure for sports and entertainment, launched on the mainnet.

Since the launch of the mainnet, the Chiliz chain has experienced impressive growth. It has achieved 1,600,000,000 transactions; 200,000 wallet addresses and more than 5,000,000 blocks, according to a tweet posted on Aug. 8.



At the time of writing, CHZ has decreased slightly by 1.09% over the previous day to $0.078. Despite the great milestones achieved thus far in 2023, it may be considered that Chiliz has fallen short in price.

Chiliz has been engaged in range trading since June as its price failed to make any significant moves. The daily RSI, slightly below the 50 neutral mark, suggests that this sideways trend might persist a little longer until bulls receive a major push.