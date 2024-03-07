Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention in March as Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) Set Trading Volume Records

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As we count down to the widely anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) halving, it is essential to look at the market and watch out for coins with the potential to return larger profit margins. Already, many projects have seen an uptick, with some coins, like Ethereum (ETH), looking likely to surpass previous all-time highs.

Tether (USDT) holders seeking to make profits in the ongoing bull run would have to consider which projects will bring them the most significant gains.

Kelexo (KLXO) entered a brand-new phase of its pre-sale in March.

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving season is upon us

Bitcoin (BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ita movement on the market usually acts as a signal for traders to predict how altcoins would perform. The Bitcoin (BTC) halving is an event that occurs every four years and cuts the rate at which new Bitcoin (BTC) is released into circulation.

Following this year's halving scheduled to happen in April, Bitcoin’s (BTC) block reward would be reduced to 3.125 Bitcoin (BTC). However, in the days leading to this event, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen astronomically. Bitcoin (BTC) is selling at $68.800, more than 20% greater than last week.

The growing trading volume for Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT)

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and has gained over 17% increase in the last 7 days. The coin, trading at $3,810, has recorded a rise of more than 65% above its previous month. Ethereum (ETH) has a rising market cap of $458 billion.

Tether (USDT) holders would appreciate the coin's stability and can rest easy knowing their investments are not at risk of market fluctuations. The stablecoin recently passed a $100 billion market cap.

Kelexo (KLXO) pre-sale welcomed by industry

Kelexo (KLXO) is one of the first Web3 platforms with a fully decentralized business model. It is set to revolutionize the banking process by bringing solutions to existing problems through blockchain technology.

Kelexo (KLXO) makes the process of lending and borrowing money safer and seamless and even rewards users on the platforms.

Users who complete specific tasks and reach significant milestones earn money from the platform. A swap service allowing users to exchange cryptocurrencies at 0% commission is also available on the platform.

Kelexo (KLXO) is a unique opportunity for investors to buy into a project with significant potential. Experts predict that the coin can make remarkable strides before the end of the year and return up to 50x profit. With a token of Kelexo (KLXO) selling for only $0.028, Kelexo (KLXO) is available at a giveaway price.

Interestingly, Kelexo (KLXO) presale token holders get to contribute to the decision-making process of the platform and can vote for upcoming changes. Kelexo (KLXO) is currently in the second stage of its presale, having successfully passed its audit.