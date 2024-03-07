Advertisement
AD

Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention in March as Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) Set Trading Volume Records

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Kelexo (KLXO) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 14:17
Kelexo (KLXO) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention in March as Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) Set Trading Volume Records
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

As we count down to the widely anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) halving, it is essential to look at the market and watch out for coins with the potential to return larger profit margins. Already, many projects have seen an uptick, with some coins, like Ethereum (ETH), looking likely to surpass previous all-time highs. 

Tether (USDT) holders seeking to make profits in the ongoing bull run would have to consider which projects will bring them the most significant gains. 

Kelexo (KLXO) entered a brand-new phase of its pre-sale in March. 

Supporters of Kelexo (KLXO) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

The Bitcoin (BTC) halving season is upon us

Bitcoin (BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ita movement on the market usually acts as a signal for traders to predict how altcoins would perform. The Bitcoin (BTC) halving is an event that occurs every four years and cuts the rate at which new Bitcoin (BTC) is released into circulation. 

Following this year's halving scheduled to happen in April, Bitcoin’s (BTC) block reward would be reduced to 3.125 Bitcoin (BTC). However, in the days leading to this event, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen astronomically. Bitcoin (BTC) is selling at $68.800, more than 20% greater than last week.

The growing trading volume for Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) 

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and has gained over 17% increase in the last 7 days. The coin, trading at $3,810, has recorded a rise of more than 65% above its previous month. Ethereum (ETH) has a rising market cap of $458 billion.

Tether (USDT) holders would appreciate the coin's stability and can rest easy knowing their investments are not at risk of market fluctuations. The stablecoin recently passed a $100 billion market cap.

Kelexo (KLXO) pre-sale welcomed by industry

Kelexo (KLXO) is one of the first Web3 platforms with a fully decentralized business model. It is set to revolutionize the banking process by bringing solutions to existing problems through blockchain technology.

Kelexo (KLXO) makes the process of lending and borrowing money safer and seamless and even rewards users on the platforms.

Users who complete specific tasks and reach significant milestones earn money from the platform. A swap service allowing users to exchange cryptocurrencies at 0% commission is also available on the platform. 

Kelexo (KLXO) is a unique opportunity for investors to buy into a project with significant potential. Experts predict that the coin can make remarkable strides before the end of the year and return up to 50x profit. With a token of Kelexo (KLXO) selling for only $0.028, Kelexo (KLXO) is available at a giveaway price. 

Interestingly, Kelexo (KLXO) presale token holders get to contribute to the decision-making process of the platform and can vote for upcoming changes. Kelexo (KLXO) is currently in the second stage of its presale, having successfully passed its audit.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.

#Kelexo
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image $100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
2024/03/07 15:00
$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
2024/03/07 15:00
SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
2024/03/07 15:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Firewall raises $3.7M to take smart contracts mainstream with programmable finality
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Show all