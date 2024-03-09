Kelexo (KLXO) Many-Phase Cryptocurrency Token Sale Garners Attention in March as Bnance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC) Altcoin Majors Surge Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) have enjoyed a rally that has extended to Kelexo (KLXO), an innovative lending platform that has quickly progressed to Stage 2 of its ongoing presale. The price increase of Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) is due to several factors. Litecoin’s (LTC) hashrate has reached a new high while Binance Coin (BNB) continues to rise above regulatory woes.

Recent bullish rally in altcoins scene has led to gains for Kelexo (KLXO).

Litecoin (LTC) achieves another hashrate milestone

Litecoin (LTC) announced in an X post on March 6 that it had achieved a new milestone as its hashrate reached a new high of 1.1PH/S.

Litecoin (LTC) explained that a numerical indicator measures the computational power harnessed by Litecoin (LTC) miners as they diligently work to solve the current block.

As the hashrate soars, Litecoin (LTC) becomes more secure as a lot of computational power is required to exploit the network. It also shows that more miners are dedicating themselves to securing the Litecoin (LTC) network, making it one of the most valuable blockchains in the crypto space.

Since the announcement was made, Litecoin (LTC) is up just 3% as its price increased from $83.7 on March 6 to $86.54 on March 7. Investors are closely watching Litecoin (LTC) to see if it will soar above $100 before Bitcoin’s (BTC) halving in April.

Binance Coin (BNB) defies regulatory challenges

Despite facing regulatory challenges in several countries, Binance Coin (BNB) continues to soar, aligning with prevailing market sentiment.

Binance Coin (BNB) is up 48% in the past month, with its price skyrocketing from $302.05 on February 7 to $449.22 on March 7. This rally coincides with a broader market rally that has seen Bitcoin (BTC) set a new all-time high.

Binance Coin (BNB) is usually affected by the challenges faced by Binance, the biggest crypto exchange in the world. Binance has been forced to pull out of Nigeria and suspend Naira services.

Despite this, Binance Coin (BNB) is enjoying a rally that several investors attribute to what could be an altcoin season. This has also helped to shine the spotlight on Kelexo (KLXO).

Kelexo (KLXO) starts new pre-sale phase

The broader cryptocurrency rally has spilled to Kelexo (KLXO), resulting in the new cryptocurrency moving to stage 2 of its ongoing presale.

To the uninitiated, Kelexo (KLXO) is a peer-to-peer lending platform that utilizes AI to create a state-of-the-art DeFi platform that accommodates everyone.

Kelexo (KLXO) will be a secure platform whose main features include transparency, faster transactions and lower costs.

Apart from being user-driven, Kelexo (KLXO) was designed with investors in mind. A total of only 440 million Kelexo (KLXO) tokens will be minted. Investors can get their Kelexo (KLXO) into their wallets by buying the tokens for only $0.04 during stage 2 of the presale.