    KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be in Spotlight This May as Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level asset sale campaign gains new supporters in Q2 2024
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 10:06
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the past week, some whales have started accumulating Ethereum (ETH), indicating that the bulls are bouncing back. As for Polygon (MATIC), its latest increase in the market cap may have shown the path the token may likely follow soon. Meanwhile, the long-awaited KANG listing on CEXes might be closer than ever.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    KangaMoon (KANG) token on its way to major CEXes

    As permutations continue in the direction of Polygon and Ethereum in the next bull run, KangaMoon has achieved another milestone in the DeFi market as its listings near.

    KangaMoon has created a new frenzy in the DeFi market, generating a user base that has exceeded 25,000 and holders that will soon hit 10,000. With its competitors driven by pure hype, KangaMoon goes the way of actual utility, combining GameFI and SocialFi functionalities. With these combinations, users have the chance to play diverse gameplay and engage in social interaction.

    As the DeFi token moves to its launch next month, experts are predicting an ROI that could exceed 1000%. Even though the date of the exact listing is not yet known, the token is getting a lot of attention from Investors these days. 

    KangaMoon is at the bonus stage of its ICO campaign and the price is selling at $0.025. 

    Polygon (MATIC) price might be close to new local highs

    Polygon price has remained stagnant in the past few weeks as the bears continue to find footing ground. However, the past week has shown a glimpse of what the bulls are capable of doing as Polygon key market indicators begin to rise.

    While the Polygon token is still hovering below $0.7, the Polygon market cap has undergone a greater transformation and could hit $7 billion in Q2. Similarly, Polygon trading volume is also on the increase, ranking among the top 50 positions in CoinMarketCap. 

    Ethereum (ETH) targets values over $3,000

    After hitting $4,000 in March, the Ethereum token sent the market into shockwaves with many analysts projecting a rise to $10,000. However, the effect of the bear market in April caused serious damage to the Ethereum price, eventually going below $3,000.

    In the past weeks, Ethereum has found momentum again, posting positive trends across the charts. Supporting the new momentum are the Ethereum market cap and trading volume which has gone on an increase. With a fresh wallet acquiring a large volume of ETH, the token may be on its way to climbing the $4,000 price point.

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

    About the author
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

