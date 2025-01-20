Advertisement
    Kaia Integrates Fireblocks Blockchain Solution for Institutions

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency for institutional users
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 16:17
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Kaia has announced new partnership with Fireblocks to offer digital asset management solution for institutional clients.

    The Kaia DLT Foundation, the nonprofit organization advancing the Kaia blockchain, has integrated Fireblocks, an enterprise-grade platform for managing digital assets and developing blockchain-based applications, into its ecosystem.

    This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and digital asset security for institutional users.

    Fireblocks provides a robust platform for building Web3 applications, including scalable Multi Party Computation (MPC) wallets, secure blockchain payments and streamlined compliance management.

    Related
    Kaia Finally Replaces Klaytn, Announces Mainnet Launch With LINE's Web SDK
    Thu, 08/29/2024 - 14:32
    Kaia Finally Replaces Klaytn, Announces Mainnet Launch With LINE's Web SDK
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    By utilizing Fireblocks’ distributed private key management and MPC wallet technology, Kaia ensures end-to-end security, reducing the risk of on- and off-chain attacks on its decentralized applications.

    The collaboration with Fireblocks is a significant step forward for enhancing the scalability and security of the Kaia blockchain ecosystem. In addition to the enhanced security, Fireblocks’ solutions ensure efficient access to global compliance solutions,” said Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation. “Kaia will continue to identify and build on excellent infrastructures customized for institutions, helping them approach Web3 finance more easily and safely.

    Additionally, Fireblocks offers an extensive suite of APIs for developing Web3 products without compromising security.

