Kaia Finally Replaces Klaytn, Announces Mainnet Launch With LINE's Web SDK

EVM-compatible blockchain Kaia goes live in mainnet today, a statement by its team says. Created through a merger between the L1 chains Klaytn and Finschia by Asian social media heavyweights Kakao and LINE, respectively, Kaia aims to become a major Web3 ecosystem that has onboarded more than 400 partners.

Today, Aug. 29, 2024, Kaia blockchain, the newest EVM L1 with sub-second block time, starts its mainnet operations. The network replaces Klaytn and Finschia blockchains and is set to be a backbone for the Web3 ecosystem in Korea.

🟢⚫️ Exciting news! We are thrilled to share that Kaia Mainnet is now live, introducing the world’s fastest and most efficient EVM-based blockchain.



— Kaia (prev. Klaytn & Finschia) (@KaiaChain) August 29, 2024

Kaia network ensures ultra-low gas fees and support from leading Asian Web3 partners, including Kakao and LINE NEXT. LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem.

Using the NEXT WEB SDK package that includes the Kaia Wallet SDK, Kaia Wallet Market API and LINE LIFF API, Kaia builders will be able to create LINE Mini Dapps that launch within the LINE messenger, bringing Telegram-style native app integration.

Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, is excited by the opportunities the new launch unlocks for dApp development and Web3 progress in Asia:

The much-anticipated launch of the Kaia mainnet heralds a new era for the mass consumer adoption of blockchain-based services. Kaia will bring web3 to the rest of the world, starting from Asia.

Kaia aims to solve Web3’s UX and distribution challenges via deep integration with leading Asian messengers. This will support a thriving ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, RWAs and messenger apps running on scalable Web3 infrastructure.

Kaia Wave builder support program kicks off, welcomes devs

Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT Inc, is sure that Kaia being active in mainnet will change the narrative for LINE and its millions of customers:

The launch of the Kaia mainnet is an important momentum for the LINE NEXT business as well, and I think it has started an important first step toward expanding the Asian Web3 ecosystem. LINE NEXT will focus on bringing new experiences to users with the new Web3 platform and LINE Mini Dapps through Kaia Wave.

The Kaia Wave builder support program developed by Kaia and LINE NEXT will provide up to $1.2 million worth of marketing, tech and business support per eligible team, with grants available to builders who leverage the NEXT WEB SDK.

Teams will also benefit from TGE and liquidity support as well as follow-up VC connections necessary for proper product release in 2024.