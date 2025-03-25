Just News Channel Introduces One-Stop Crypto Media for Telegram

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Just News (@just in Telegram) invites all cryptocurrency enthusiasts to stay tuned for the most important updates on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and AI. With Just News, it becomes easier to reduce the noise while tracking crypto updates and developments.

Introducing Just News, new-gen Telegram crypto media

Launched in 2024, Just News is one of the fastest-growing and largest cryptocurrency media channels in Telegram Messenger. With its minimalistic messages, well-structured content and professionally curated feed, Just News quickly established itself as a go-to source for crypto and blockchain news.

To ensure comprehensive and unbiased coverage of everything worth highlighting, Just News is structured into well-defined sections for simple and convenient content browsing.

Its Just Numbers section provides a deep dive into crucial statistics, market performance and data-driven insights that influence the industry.

The Just Quotes section indexes all impactful statements and perspectives from key figureheads in the blockchain and financial space, offering valuable insights into the industry's direction.

The Rise and Fall section tracks 24/7 the biggest market movers, top gainers and worst performers, analyzing price fluctuations and deobfuscating key trends in the ever-dynamic crypto landscape. Just Weekly provides a brief summary of the most important news highlights from the past week, keeping readers up to date with key updates from the world of crypto.

Last but not least, Just Upcoming comes with a curated selection of major upcoming crypto events, from conferences to project launches, so readers never miss an important moment.

Such a structure is designed to achieve an equilibrium between timely, fact-checked and valuable content on all key developments and processes in the thriving segment of digital assets.

Crypto media unit of Telegram’s powerhouse Major

Just News started as a side project by the Major team, one of the most popular Telegram mini-apps, and soon evolved into an independent crypto news platform. With a distinctive and memorable short username in Telegram – @just – it immediately garnered much attention among cryptocurrency pros and newcomers.

Major is a highly influential ecosystem in Telegram created by Roxman, a seasoned crypto influencer and entrepreneur. Major was officially launched in June 2024, and it quickly captured the attention of the global crypto community.

As covered by U.Today previously, Roxman’s Major ecosystem accomplished a number of milestones in Q3-Q4 2024 in terms of tech development and user acquisition.

Right from the start, people from all over the world jumped in, farming coins and exploring what the platform had to offer. Influencers, blockchain fans and key tech figures quickly saw its potential, helping it grow at an incredible pace. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was himself among the first to mention Major publically. His endorsement was soon followed by support from other apps built in Telegram: Blum, NotPixel, Wallet and many other trailblazers within the TON ecosystem.

As of press time, Major has managed to attract over 75 million monthly active users from various countries and regions. Its core native cryptocurrency, MAJOR, made it to OKX and Bybit, two tier-1 centralized exchanges with multi-billion-dollar liquidity and hundreds of millions of traders combined.

After a thorough analysis and verification by the Major team, Telegram accounts can get Major’s business card. Also, the ecosystem offers a platform that allows users to rent vanity phone numbers as NFTs, with owners earning MAJOR tokens even if the number is not yet rented.

What’s next for Just News?

As Just News continues to grow, its ambitions go beyond just being another Telegram channel. The platform is constantly evolving, exploring new formats and finding innovative ways to engage the community.

Whether through in-depth analysis, multimedia content or exclusive insider reports, Just News is determined to push the boundaries of crypto journalism.

New formats and new team members are set to ensure Just News' expansion to new markets while remaining credible and engaging for its new and existing users.