How Major, Fueled by Stars and Toncoin (TON), Became Viral Telegram Sensation, Amassing Seven Million Players in Five Days

The recent boom in Telegram mini-games has brought Play-to-Earn to the masses, letting anyone earn real cryptocurrency for the most basic actions. Leading the charge is Major ( @major ), a game that has captivated seven million players in just five days.

Major went from a whisper in the crypto community to a global phenomenon in a matter of days. It is a testament to the power of simple mechanics, a clever use of Telegram's new features and a founder who understands how to build a community around a good idea.

Star-studded journey to TON

Major's gameplay is remarkably straightforward: players earn "Stars," a Telegram currency, by completing simple tasks, inviting friends and interacting with other players. These Stars are then used to boost their ranking within the game. This system echoes the classic "rating" mechanic found on social networks like VK, contributing to Major's rapid adoption. However, Major is more than just a popularity contest.

Uncovering essentials of Major

Major's appeal lies in its simplicity and accessibility. The core gameplay revolves around collecting Telegram Stars. These Stars can be earned through a variety of methods, such as:

Daily tasks: Completing daily challenges within the game, which often involve simple actions like watching ads or engaging with other players.

Referrals: Inviting friends to join the game, earning a generous amount of Stars for each successful referral.

Gift exchange: Giving and receiving gifts from other players, fostering a sense of community and mutual support.

Premium features: For those seeking an extra boost, Major offers premium options, allowing players to earn more through enhanced features.

The TON connection: Unlocking Major's monetization

Here's where the game gets truly interesting. While Stars are a valuable currency within the game, they cannot be directly withdrawn for real-world value. However, the Major team has ambitious plans.

They will soon launch MAJOR token on the TON blockchain. Stars earned in the game will eventually be convertible into MAJOR tokens, which will be tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. This means players' efforts in the game will translate into tangible value.

Major is already distributing TONCoin, one of the most promising cryptocurrencies on the market, to the top 100 players every week. This incentivizes players to actively participate and climb the leaderboard, creating a highly competitive environment.

Reinventing power of Telegram Stars

Major's success is closely tied to Telegram's recent update, which introduced Telegram Stars as a new payment system for mini-apps. This provided developers with a new avenue for monetizing their creations while adhering to Telegram's policies. Major was one of the first to embrace this system, seamlessly integrating Stars into its gameplay and fostering a new era of mini-app monetization.

Viral phenomenon with visionary founder: Who is Mr. Roxman?

Major’s founder, Roxman , a 27-year-old entrepreneur, is no stranger to building successful projects in the Telegram ecosystem. He is the mastermind behind Fintopio, a popular crypto wallet with over eight million users, and a prolific Telegram crypto blogger with 1.1 million followers.

It is pretty clear that Major’s success is not just a lucky break. Roxman is a really sharp guy, and he has a knack for creating things that people love. He is not afraid to take risks and try new things. He was one of the first to jump on Telegram’s new mini-app platform, using those features in really smart ways to make Major what it is today. He is also using Telegram Stars in a way that has probably never been done before. It seems like the big guys at TON are paying attention.

Roxman’s other project, Friends Factory, has been making waves too. That game is super fun, and it even caught the attention of Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov. He liked it so much that he paid a big chunk of TONCoin (40,000 TON, or roughly $250,000) for an NFT username, @Fabrika , which he then donated to the project. It is a real sign that these games are on the right track, and they are getting support from the top.

Both of Roxman’s projects are all about TON, have accreditation and both are going to launch their own tokens on the blockchain. It is a real vision, and it is pretty impressive to see what Roxman is building.

Major goes far beyond gaming hype

Major is not just about the game itself, though. It has become a really interesting community. You see people forming groups, trading Stars and even helping each other out. It is almost as if a whole social scene has sprung up around the game. That is probably a major part of why it has spread so quickly. People love to connect with other people, and this game has given them a place to do that, in a way that is both fun and a little bit rewarding.

It is also fascinating to see how the game encourages players to think about things a little differently. You are not just playing for yourself. You are competing with friends, maybe even making new friends along the way. It is a whole new way to think about earning crypto and being part of a community.

What’s next for Telegram gaming?

It is pretty clear that Telegram’s new mini-app platform is changing how we think about games. With Major, they have found a way to make things simple, rewarding and really engaging. It is like they have tapped into something that people really want.

The fact that Major is already taking off like this is pretty exciting. They have big plans for the future, too. They are talking about a web app, NFTs and all sorts of cool stuff. It will be interesting to see how they use them to make the game even better. Who knows, maybe they will be the next big thing in the world of crypto gaming.

The Major phenomenon is more than just about games. It is a testament to the potential of Telegram's mini-app platform, a platform that empowers developers to create innovative and engaging experiences. It is also a testament to the power of simple mechanics, a clever use of Telegram's new features and a founder who understands how to build a community around a good idea.

It is a reminder that the world of crypto and blockchain is constantly evolving. What seemed complicated and inaccessible just a few years ago is now being made accessible to millions, thanks to simple games that anyone can play. This is just the beginning. We are seeing a shift in how people interact with these technologies, and games like Major are leading the charge. Who knows what the future holds? Perhaps the next global phenomenon will be even simpler, even more engaging and even more accessible than anything we have seen before.