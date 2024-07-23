    26 Million XRP Moved out of Major Exchange: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP whales have ignited intense accumulation trend today
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 14:39
    26 Million XRP Moved out of Major Exchange: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is seeing intense trading activity today. According to data from Whale Alert, more than 26 million XRP tokens were transferred from crypto trading platform Binance to an unknown crypto wallet earlier today. Per the current price levels of the coin, this XRP transfer is estimated to be worth around $16 million.

    Advertisement

    This transaction from the XRP whale has emerged owing to various reasons. For instance, it is likely that the whale has bought these coins and plans to hold them. Notably, crypto whales typically transfer tokens from an exchange to their personal crypto wallet to hold them for the foreseeable future.

    As a result, this XRP purchase is considered a bullish signal as it shows rising investor confidence in the coin's price growth in the near future. Moreover, the XRP whale appears to be planning to hold onto these tokens for a longer period rather than sell them for profits/losses immediately. Overall, this whale accumulation trend can give a major boost to the XRP price.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Comeback to $0.6 Complete, What's Next?
    Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch
    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550

    XRP price movements

    Amid this positive development, the price of XRP has faced a minor dip in the last 24 hours. It is currently standing around $0.5963 after a 3.51% decrease during this time. However, this price decrease is short term, as it does not overlook the overall bullish performance of XRP in the last few weeks.

    The brainchild of Ripple has seen a huge 9.48% increase in its price over the last week. This tells us about the rising investor interest and confidence in it. Additionally, the XRP price is up 22.18% over the last 30 days, which further confirms the fact that the coin is still in a bullish trend.

    Meanwhile, the broader crypto market has been witnessing increasing volatility recently. Various factors have been impacting the price movements of coins like XRP. Regulatory issues, political events around the world and product developments within the industry have been playing key roles in impacting market outlook.

    For XRP, which is known for its strong ties to the traditional financial sector through its parent firm Ripple, these factors are particularly impactful. Overall, the rising whale activity, coupled with XRP's price performance, offers insight into current bullish sentiment. It shows a more optimistic outlook for long-term XRP holders.

    #XRP Transfer #ripple
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Solana (SOL) Prediction for July 23
    Jul 23, 2024 - 14:33
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for July 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Team Says: Altcoin Season Coming
    Jul 23, 2024 - 14:33
    SHIB Team Says: Altcoin Season Coming
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image These SHIB, XRP, ADA Trading Pairs to Be Delisted by Major Crypto Exchange
    Jul 23, 2024 - 14:33
    These SHIB, XRP, ADA Trading Pairs to Be Delisted by Major Crypto Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Floki’s Valhalla Joins as Associate Sponsors for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
    Synergy Soirée: LBank and Solana Superteam Unite Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    26 Million XRP Moved out of Major Exchange: Details
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for July 23
    SHIB Team Says: Altcoin Season Coming
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD