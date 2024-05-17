Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Names Most Important Person in Company's History

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, has named the most important person in Ripple's history
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 5:57
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    In a recent social media post, David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, has recognized co-founder Chris Larsen as the most important person in the company's history.  

    "He really believed in, and committed to, the idea at a stage where that was hard to do and well before I did," Schwartz said.  

    Larsen, whose net worth is estimated to be $3.2 billion, co-founded Ripple back in 2012 together with Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto. 

    Last month, Schwartz, the mastermind behind the XRP Ledger, spoke in detail about his early days at Ripple, explaining that Larsen wanted him on the board at Ripple because of his loyalty. At the same time, he has stated that he is loyal to "whatever earns his loyalty." 

    "I told him that I would be loyal to him so long as I felt he was the right guy to run Ripple. He's rational, and if I can't persuade him I'm right, maybe I'm not. I told him I was loyal to Ripple, my employer," the cryptographer wrote on the X social media network. 

    card

    Schwartz also clarified that he did not actually need to keep working for Ripple.  "As soon as it's not fun, I'll stop," he added. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently revealed that Larsen convinced him to ditch his potential position at ride-hailing giant Uber with his audacious vision to join Ripple during a podcast appearance.  

    Garlinghouse replaced Larsen as the CEO of the San Francisco-based fintech company back in 2016. 

