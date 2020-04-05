U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

John McAfee Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Worthless,' Shows Support for These Three Cryptocurrencies

News
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 08:45
Alex Dovbnya
The man who predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $1 mln in 2020 is now calling the cryptocurrency that started it all 'worthless'
Controversial antivirus mogul John McAfee, who boasts more than 1 mln Twitter followers, doesn't think that Bitcoin is the driver of his popularity.

The crypto baron unapologetically called the leading cryptocurrency 'worthless' in response to one user who claimed that people are only interested in his personality because of BTC. 

McAfee's Bitcoin U-turn  

McAfee gained mainstream press coverage after predicting that the Bitcoin price could hit $1 mln by Dec. 31, 2020. Otherwise, he would eat his penis on national TV.  

He posted his initial target in July 2017 before doubling it to the seven-digit figure five months later when the whole cryptocurrency industry was in the middle of a massive bull run. 

Despite confirming that he still stood by his prediction in December 2019, the septuagenarian made a stunning U-turn by turning his back on Bitcoin and making it clear that his $1 mln call was simply an IQ test.           

New favorite coins 

Even though McAfee has had a change of heart about Bitcoin, his Twitter feed has plenty of content to keep his followers entertained -- from a zombie apocalypse to Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies.    

As of recently, the crypto baron has been busy downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and claiming that 'the Chinese virus' cannot affect black people (the latter tweet was deleted by Twitter for promoting misinformation.) 

Moreover, he is busy promoting other cryptocurrencies after abandoning Bitcoin, including Monero and Ethereum, and the DAI stablecoin.   

