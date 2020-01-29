Back
Original article based on tweet

John McAfee Slams Bitcoin (BTC) Hard, Community Taken Aback

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Prominent Bitcoin bull John McAfee suddenly defects on Bitcoin, calling it ‘the true shitcoin’ and makes a bet on alts

The US presidential candidate John McAfee has always been famous as a Bitcoin permabull who first predicted BTC to hit $500,000 in late 2020, later on raising his bet to $1 mln.

The former antivirus mogul even publicly stated that he would eat his own penis on US national TV unless BTC traded at $1 mln by December 31, 2020.

Now, in the latest tweet, John McAfee says that the future of crypto rests with altcoins and that Bitcoin is ‘the true shitcoin’.

McAfee defects on Bitcoin, again

In a recent Twitter post, crypto baron John McAfee praises the Bitcoin maximalist who first started using the word ‘shitcoin’ to refer to altcoins, thus expressing their negative attitude to alts and pointing to Bitcoin as superior to them. However, what McAfee does next is criticize BTC, calling it ‘old’ and ‘chunky’.

‘It is the true shitcoin’, he concludes.

Earlier, U.Today reported that McAfee backed off his promise to eat his manhood publicly if BTC failed to reach the $1 mln price per coin. He stated that this prediction was merely a ruse to attract new users to the crypto industry. And it worked, he said. Besides, he called Bitcoin ‘an ancient technology’ earlier too.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Crime: British Man Gets Nine Years in Prison for Selling Lethal Drugs - READ MORE

The community’s reaction to McAfee’s tweet

In the comment thread, some users started rebuking McAfee for the new attitude he recently adopted towards Bitcoin.

One user believes that McAfee has begun to call BTC a shitcoin because he is about to take part in presidential elections on November 3 this year. If BTC fails, this person says, altcoins will become 'the useless rest' too.

Another person reproaches McAfee, saying that he has made a U-turn on Bitcoin since his prediction regarding the $1-mln price this year is most likely to fail.

Other commentators seem to be led to believe that McAfee is about to start promoting coins on his Twitter account again. Therefore, they say, he is praising altcoins again, instead of the flagship crypto - Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News #John McAfee

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Crash by BitMEX CEO After Hitting $9,400

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reaches its highest level since early November, but Arthur Hayes believes that a blow-off top could put a stop to it

The Bitcoin (BTC) price recently reached an intraday high of $9,429 on the Bitstamp exchange, its highest level in almost three months.

However, Arthur Hayes, the CEO of BitMEX, predicts that this rapid rally will be followed by a blow-off top. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoHayes

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $16,000 by June 2020, Crypto Trader Predicts - READ MORE

Bitcoin's obvious rally    

Bitcoin's recent price action is apparently fueled by the coronavirus epidemic that sent a global market into a tailspin and increased demand for safe-haven assets. The death toll of the deadly SARS-like virus has already reached 132 people. 

Beyond the China virus narrative, the bulls were able to get back in control because of a strong technical picture. As reported by U.Today, the writing was on the wall for traders with BTC finally breaking out of the seven-month falling wedge

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Shouldn't Be Worried Until Price Drops to This Level - READ MORE

A blow-off top

In his tweet, Hayes predicts that the blow-off top "seems nigh" for Bitcoin. It is an explosive chart pattern that is formed when the price of a certain asset sees a sudden increase that is quickly followed by an epic crash of the same magnitude.

With that being said, traders should remember that everything that is posted by Hayes should be taken with a grain of salt. Back in March 2019, he tweeted "Winter ain't over" just one month before BTC started its monstrous rally to a yearly high of $13,888. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles