    Jim Cramer Sparks Crypto Community Reaction With Gold Crypto Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cramer's tweet comes while cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 14:47
    Jim Cramer Sparks Crypto Community Reaction With Gold Crypto Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    CNBC mad money host Jim Cramer has once again stirred the pot in the cryptocurrency world with his latest tweet comparing gold and cryptocurrencies.

    Advertisement

    In an X post made a few hours back, Cramer wrote, "Remember this: gold held up a lot better than crypto." This statement quickly garnered reactions from the crypto community, with many interpreting it as a potential bottoming signal for the cryptocurrency market.

    Cramer's tweet comes as the cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility. Cryptocurrencies fell on Monday amid a global market sell-off triggered by recession fears.

    Bitcoin fell to $49,050 at one point, its lowest level and the first time below $50,000 since February, after trading around $70,000 a week earlier.

    Related
    Jim Cramer's Market Statement Ignites Buzz in Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Tue, 05/07/2024 - 15:37
    Jim Cramer's Market Statement Ignites Buzz in Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The developments reflect a broader market sell-off that began last week, when a weaker-than-expected July jobs report fueled investor concerns about a recession. Bitcoin has dropped over 18% since Saturday.

    Ethereum's losses were significantly greater. The cryptocurrency asset fell 17% to $2,259, extending its three-day loss to 24% and wiping out its 2024 gain. The Nasdaq Composite has undergone a decline; Japanese stocks entered a bear market Monday after falling more than 12% overnight, the largest one-day drop since 1987.

    Crypto community reacts

    Cramer's post drew attention from the crypto community, given his previous history with cryptocurrencies, in which he frequently expressed skepticism on the asset class. Most times Cramer's prediction turns out contrary and, hence, his words are often taken lightly.

    Related
    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Thu, 05/02/2024 - 12:28
    Jerome Powell's Market Message Decoded by Jim Cramer, What It Means for Crypto
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A look at the comments under Cramer's post indicated that some interpreted Cramer's comment as a potential bottoming signal for the crypto market, suggesting that the worst of the downturn might be over.

    Some also held it as a contrarian indicator, believing that when mainstream financial commentators express skepticism, it could signal a buying opportunity.

    Cramer's recent comment to some was seen as a market bottom and potential rebound.

    #Jim Cramer #Gold Price #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:40
    Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:40
    Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Aug 5, 2024 - 14:40
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on How Long Bear Market Will Continue
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jim Cramer Sparks Crypto Community Reaction With Gold Crypto Tweet
    Traders Betting on Emergency Rate Cut as Bitcoin Price Collapses Below $50K
    Why Crypto's Down Today: Reasons Shared by Seasoned Expert
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD