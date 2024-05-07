Advertisement
    Jim Cramer's Market Statement Ignites Buzz in Crypto Community, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cramer's latest statement is particularly noteworthy, given current uncertainty on market
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 15:37
    Jim Cramer's Market Statement Ignites Buzz in Crypto Community, Here's Why
    The crypto community is abuzz following a recent market statement by Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's Mad Money. Known for his bold market predictions, Cramer's comments have historically served as an unintended contrarian indicator, particularly for crypto investors. His latest statement has once again spotlighted the peculiar trend of his forecasts, often contrary to market outcomes.

    The markets posted mixed action on Tuesday, with stocks gaining as traders looked for more clues as to when the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates. Cryptocurrencies rather saw a decline, with Bitcoin leading other majors to trade in red, down 1.10% in the last 24 hours to trade at $63,399. 

    In reaction to the market action, Jim Cramer tweeted "look out bears" alongside a GIF image that bore the caption "i will find you."

    The crypto community's reaction to Cramer's statements is a mix of skepticism and amusement. Many debate the implications of his words, with some viewing them as an indication of the reverse of what he thinks.

    The community's reaction to Cramer's latest statement is particularly noteworthy given the current uncertainty on the market. 

    Bitcoin rebounded late last week after fresh U.S. jobs data soothed concerns that the economy was overheating and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out raising interest rates as the central bank’s next move. 

    However, other conflicting economic statistics, such as an increase in the employment cost index, may indicate that the true direction of inflation remains uncertain.

    Robinhood reported on Monday that the SEC's enforcement staff had written the company a Wells notice, suggesting that it had reached an initial determination to recommend enforcement action — the latest hint that the agency is not backing down from its years-long crackdown on digital assets.

    Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, suggests that given social trends, the news surrounding Robinhood could impact market activity throughout May.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

