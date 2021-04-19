Japanese Crypto Exchange DeCurret Restarts XRP Trading: Community

#RelistXRP movement celebrates another victory as popular crypto-to-fiat exchange returns XRP to its trading suite

Backed by IT veteran Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI), the DeCurret exchange is one of the most popular Japanese cryptocurrency trading platforms. It looks like DeCurret is not frightened by the U.S. regulators' attack on XRP and Ripple Inc.

XRP Army: Decurret relaunched XRP trading

According to anonymous XRP-focused Twitter account XRP Owl, top-tier Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret has relisted XRP token and allowed its trading in several pairs.

Image via Twitter

Checking whether this announcement is true is not so easy as DeCurret has no interfaces in European languages. Meanwhile, in its orderbook, XRP is available for trading with both Bitcoins (BTC) and Japanese Yens.

Also, the XRP/JPY trading pair was mentioned in its latest Twitter publication that covers the adjustment of trading rules for major trading products.

Thus, it can be confirmed that XRP token can be traded on DeCurret exchange with no limitations—despite the regulatory pressure it meets in the U.S.

#RelistXRP movement has gone viral on social media

As covered by U.Today previously, Japanese digital banking firms are welcoming payment instruments powered by Ripple Inc. and XRP token.

At the same time, many trading services across the globe terminated XRP trading due to SEC accusations against Ripple Inc. The payment decacorn and its key officers are accused of offering illegal securities to U.S. citizens.

To make crypto exchanges reconsider their practices, the passionate and aggressive XRP community ("XRP Army") launched a viral #RelistXRP flashmob on Twitter.

This hashtag was pushed to the "trending" lists in many European countries, U.Today reported in March.