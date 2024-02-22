'It Is Proof He Isn't Satoshi': Ripple CTO on Craig Wright's Court Update

In a recent court update regarding the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) v. Craig Steven Wright (CWS) lawsuit, Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighed in on the contentious issue of backdating documents. The focal point of the discussion revolved around whether Craig Wright's actions constituted proof of his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin.

Former Goldman Sachs official Jerry David Chan opined that backdating documents does not necessarily disprove Wright's assertion of being Satoshi. He suggested that such actions could be circumstantial, pointing fingers at what he termed an "anti-Craig Cartel" supported by backers from Silicon Valley, including financial giants like Mastercard and Bitmex funders.

However, Schwartz disagreed with Chan's viewpoint. He asserted that Wright's act of backdating documents serves as compelling evidence against his claim to be Satoshi. The XRPL mastermind emphasized that proof should be something that convinces a reasonable person of the truth, and in this case, the backdating suggests a lack of authentic documentation, casting doubt on Wright's assertions.

David, you seem to be a reasonable person. Are you talking your portfolio? Or are you talking neutral logic? Are you willing to go all the way for those who hold your purse strings? — Jerry David Chan (@digitsu) February 22, 2024

The courtroom dialogue revealed Wright's admission of backdating documents, with him acknowledging it as a common practice. This admission, according to Schwartz, further undermines Wright's credibility as Satoshi. The Ripple CTO argued that Satoshi Nakamoto would possess genuine documents, making the need for backdating unnecessary.

As the legal battle continues between COPA and Wright, the debate over his true identity intensifies. With contrasting opinions from industry figures like Jerry David Chan and David Schwartz, the question of whether Craig Wright is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto remains a topic of heated discussion within the cryptocurrency community.