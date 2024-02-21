Advertisement
Tens of Millions of XRP Out of Binance and into Unknown

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Tens of millions of XRP tokens swiftly transferred from Binance to undisclosed wallets, totaling $20.75 million
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 15:17
In a significant development within the crypto market, a notable transfer of XRP has occurred, with tens of millions of tokens moving from Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges, to two undisclosed wallets, totaling $20.75 million.

According to reports from Whale Alert, the first transfer saw 19.9 million XRP, valued at $10.75 million, sent to the address "rfQ9E." Subsequently, another 18.54 million XRP, equivalent to $10 million, was directed to the address "rarG6."

While initially categorized as unknown, further analysis via BitHomp's explorer revealed that both recipient addresses were activated transfers from Binance. The extent of their affiliation with the exchange, however, remains uncertain. Each wallet now holds substantial XRP holdings, with 24.7 million and 24.5 million tokens, engaging in active transactions across various channels.

Buy the dip?

This transfer activity coincided with a decline in XRP's price, experiencing a nearly 4% drop and resulting in a red candle on its price chart. The reversal nullified gains made over the past week, bringing XRP's value down to $0.54 per token.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Historically, exchange withdrawals are viewed as potentially bullish indicators, suggesting institutional accumulation or strategic buying during downturns. However, applying this interpretation to the current situation requires further investigation. Understanding the true nature of "rfQ9E" and "rarG6," along with analyzing their subsequent XRP transactions, is crucial to assess any potential bullish or bearish implications.

In conclusion, while this transfer is noteworthy, it represents just one data point. Continued monitoring and analysis of these wallets' activities, alongside broader market trends, are essential for navigating the ever-evolving and often enigmatic crypto landscape.

