Advertisement
AD

    Is LTC Set for Epic Rally? Litecoin Network Activity Says Maybe

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Is Litecoin (LTC) gearing up for major rally with skyrocketing network activity?
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 11:47
    Is LTC Set for Epic Rally? Litecoin Network Activity Says Maybe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC) has seen a major increase in network activity, which may indicate a potential price rally. Recent data from Santiment shows that Litecoin had an average of approximately 704,000 unique addresses interacting on the network over the past week. 

    Advertisement

    This is a significant increase from the approximately 345,000 addresses observed over the entire month of May. The more than doubling of active addresses indicates growing interest and usage of the popular cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 13:36
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) as Transactions Hit New High
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support
    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1

    Network growth on the crypto market often precedes price increases. When more unique addresses are active, it indicates a higher number of transactions and greater overall usage. This increased activity can drive demand and push the price higher.  

    ""
    Source: Santiment

    Additionally, when a network has a high number of active addresses it often reflects positive investor sentiment and interest in the native asset.

    Is Litecoin really undervalued?

    Litecoin, often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin's gold, is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency created by Charlie Lee in 2011. While both coins share the same basic principles, LTC offers faster transaction times and a different hashing algorithm. These differences make Litecoin more suitable for smaller transactions and a viable option for everyday use.

    ""
    LTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Litecoin is currently in an optimal zone for potential gains. RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. An RSI well into the opportunity zone indicates that Litecoin is currently undervalued and may be poised for a price increase.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 08:43
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Currently, Litecoin is trading at $79.03 per LTC. Since the beginning of the year, the cryptocurrency has risen 8.5%, although it still lags behind Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of price performance.

    #Litecoin #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Three Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Below $70,000
    Jun 11, 2024 - 11:41
    Three Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Below $70,000
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Faces Bearish Phase as Futures Traders Aggressively Sell
    Jun 11, 2024 - 11:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Faces Bearish Phase as Futures Traders Aggressively Sell
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 600 Billion SHIB Mysteriously Kicked off Robinhood – What's Happening?
    Jun 11, 2024 - 11:41
    600 Billion SHIB Mysteriously Kicked off Robinhood – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    World’s First EVM compatible L2 for Solana set to launch in 2024, Solana VM Raised Over $1,000,000 in $SVM Presale
    Solnarize Launches Presale, Raises Over 200 SOL Within Minutes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is LTC Set for Epic Rally? Litecoin Network Activity Says Maybe
    Three Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Below $70,000
    Ethereum (ETH) Faces Bearish Phase as Futures Traders Aggressively Sell
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD