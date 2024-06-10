Advertisement
    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1

    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum-based apps produced revenues on par with major public companies in the first quarter
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 19:21
    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ryan Rasmussen, a senior researcher at Bitwise Asset Management, has noted that Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, managed to generate more revenue than major public companies of the likes of Etsy, Yelp, and Reddit in the first quarter of 2021 . 

    According to data provided by Coin98 Analytics, Ethereum achieved record transaction fee revenue of roughly $1.2 billion. This marked a 79% increase compared to the previous quarter. 

    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1
    Ethereum Generated More Revenue Than Robinhood and Etsy in Q1
    Ethereum's transaction fees recorded a significant uptick in March due to the major market rally that took place during that month. Bitcoin hit its current all-time high of $73,737 while the flagship altcoin also approached its all-time peak of $4,878 which was logged more than two years ago. 

    Ether is likely to end the second quarter on a high note as well due to the approval of spot exchange-traded funds in the U.S. 

    $22K by the end of the decade? 

    American investment management firm VanEck recently predicted that the price of the leading altcoin could potentially reach a whopping $22,000 by the end of this decade. 

    For Ether to achieve this pie-in-the-sky target, the network has to become cheaper and more efficient. 

    Last year, VanEck predicted that Ethereum's revenue could potentially grow to $51 billion on an annual rate in 2030, which is its base case. Its bull case is $136 billion.  

    The company counts transaction fees, including the tip fee, as a revenue line.

    VanEck has also predicted that Ethereum could end up becoming a store-of-value asset, evolving beyond merely a transactional currency. This could potentially add “Security as a Service” (SaaS) as a new revenue item. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

