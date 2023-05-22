Is Bitcoin About to Plunge? JPMorgan CEO Issues Major Warning

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges investors to brace for potentially higher interest rates, signaling a possible bearish environment for risk assets like Bitcoin

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon issued a stark warning to investors about the potential for higher interest rates during the bank's investor day, suggesting that rates could climb even higher than the current 5% to as much as 7%.

Dimon noted that we are already witnessing a tightening credit market as banks choose not to extend additional loans in order to preserve capital.

As reported by U.Today, Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate to 5%-5.25% in May, signaling tighter monetary policy.

Dimon's comments could portend a bearish environment for risk assets like Bitcoin. In the wake of rising interest rates, the US dollar (DXY) could strengthen, exerting downward pressure on the cryptocurrency market.

Such a scenario would reflect the general move toward risk aversion among investors, potentially leading to a broader market sell-off.

Moreover, there appears to be an ongoing debate within the Federal Reserve on whether to pause the next round of rate hikes slated for June.

While some Fed policymakers have signaled that they would be in favor of additional rate hikes, others including New York Fed chief John Williams are now on the fence, Bloomberg reports.

It remains to be seen how this debate will play out, but what is clear is that investors need to brace for a potentially higher interest rate environment.