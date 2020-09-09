IOTA Releases New Version of Its Trinity Wallet with These Important Fixes

Wed, 09/09/2020 - 17:41
Alex Dovbnya
The IOTA Foundation introduces a less bug-free version of the Trinity wallet
IOTA has released version1.6.1 of its Trinity wallet that includes a slew of improvements enumerated on its Github page.

The upgrade was released for both desktop and mobile versions of the wallet.

Reeling from the February hack

The most notable fix tackles the bug that would prevent some transactions from getting confirmed.

Back in December, a “minor” bug in IOTA’s primary node software that didn’t allow confirming transactions on the network took developers about 15 hours to fix.

The release of Trinity’s latest version comes seven months after the damning security breach that put the whole network on hold.         

On Feb. 13, IOTA announced that Trinity users became victions of a coordinated hack that resulted in more than $1.6 mln being stolen from their wallets. 

The Coordinator node, the centralized element of the network that is responsible for confirming transactions and their location, was paused to deal with the aftermath of the incidnet.

The entire network has been shutdown for two weeks before finally coming back online in early March.

IOTA founder David Sonstebo later announced that he would reimburse all loses with his own funds.

Removing the Coordinator

After the hack attracted a lot of criticism about IOTA’s centralization, the project is now moving to fully remove Coordinator that allowed it to switch off the network at a whim.

As reported by U.Today, the IOTA Foundation introduced a three-phase plan of the Coordicide rollout that will make the network completely decentralized.

