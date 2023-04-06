IOTA (MIOTA) Shares Exciting Growth Updates in First 2023 Report: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
IOTA (MIOTA) Shares Exciting Growth Updates in First 2023 Report: Details
In the first in a new series of quarterly progress reports, the IOTA team gives an overview of all the numerous advancements across the IOTA, Shimmer and Assembly ecosystems.

Recounting the success of the Shimmer Network, it says the IOTA staging network has operated successfully without any bugs or issues since its launch six months ago.

In March, Shimmer's SMR token was listed on Europe's top exchange, Bitpanda, marking an important milestone for the project's growth and development.

Also in March, the ShimmerEVM Testnet chain was launched, with several projects actively testing it currently.

Shimmer Explorer has also received new improvements, including support for exhibiting the metadata of NFT and native tokens, a codebase unification and user interface upgrade for address pages with tabified sections and optimization of search performance.

For research, the IOTA Foundation Core Node Team added significant improvements, including critical bug fixes to GoShimmer node software, a research implementation for IOTA 2.0 ("Coordidicide").

The report features several developments that might be too lengthy to list. Some of these are provided below.

Other updates

Firefly for Shimmer (v2.1.0) saw a major update, featuring NFT support, including the ability to send and receive NFTs, a collectibles gallery and a mint NFT developer tool.

Also, the team states that work is progressing on a Shimmer-compatible Firefly mobile app, which is almost ready for testing.

Related
IOTA's Shimmer (SMR) Makes New Listing on Top European Exchange: Details

After careful planning and design phases, development for the primary Layer 2 support for ShimmerEVM is set to begin in iterative milestones and releases.

The period also saw significant changes in governance. The first four Shimmer governance proposals were put to a vote by the Shimmer community thanks to a collaboration between the governance team and the Firefly team.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

