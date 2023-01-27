IOTA (MIOTA) Gets Role in European Union Blockchain Initiative

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 14:43
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
IOTA Foundation partners with European Union for major blockchain tests
IOTA (MIOTA) Gets Role in European Union Blockchain Initiative
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

IOTA has been selected to participate in the next phase of development and testing of a solution to provide improved pan-European blockchain services based on a distributed ledger, reports the crypto start-up's official blog.

The project, called European Blockchain Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP), aims to see whether blockchain technology can be developed and used to improve existing and create new use cases for the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure, which in turn will enable the exchange of verified information between all entities of the European Economic Area.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Security Is Doomed: Sensational Analysis by Justin Bons

IOTA is said to have successfully demonstrated the capabilities of its Tangle-based distributed ledger system in the first phase, piloting recycling and intellectual property projects. In positive news, the native IOTA token, MIOTA, showed a rise of more than 8% at one point. MIOTA is currently trading at $0.243.

Next phase for IOTA

The second phase, however, involves testing IOTA Stardust, an upgrade that turns the base layer into a multi-asset ledger, allowing interaction with smart contracts of Layer 2 networks. It is the field testing of IOTA's ability to tokenize assets and work with smart contracts that is of interest to the European Commission at this stage.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Founder Defends CoinDesk Acquisition Plans Amid Criticism

IOTA Foundation co-founder and chairman Dominik Schiener, for his part, expressed confidence in the project's ability to bring the technology to the European market and willingness to proceed further.

#IOTA #IOTA News #IOTA Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?
01/27/2023 - 15:40
What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Benefits Program Extended by SBI Holdings Subsidiary
01/27/2023 - 15:23
XRP Benefits Program Extended by SBI Holdings Subsidiary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/27/2023 - 15:02
John Deaton Has 'Zero Doubt' in Ripple’s Victory, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned with Shibarium, Litecoin Sees Enormous Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina