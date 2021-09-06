IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA

Meanwhile, MIOTA, a core native asset of IOTA DLT, has doubled its price in four days

Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA Foundation, invited billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, to a challenge. Which platform is the fastest when it comes to IOTA integration?

Quick challenge for FTX and new IOTA

Mr. Schiener has taken to Twitter to invite the FTX founder to take part in a "quick challenge." IOTA Foundation's leader would like to know how long it takes for FTX to integrate the new version of the IOTA protocol.

Hey @SBF_FTX great respect for your speedrun with FTX. Do you like a quick challenge?



It took @ParibuCom and @upbitglobal some 10 - 14 days to integrate the new #IOTA version. Think @FTX_Official can do the integration faster?



Here's the docs: https://t.co/8A5QXrgcMp

According to him, it took between 10 and 14 days for Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Paribu and South Korean platform Upbit to integrate the updated version of the IOTA DLT protocol.

Thus, Mr. Schiener is wondering whether FTX can do it faster.

For the first time, FTX listed perpetual futures on MIOTA prices (IOTA-PERP) five months ago, on March 29, 2021.

MIOTA price adds 100% in four days

This eccentric invitation is released amidst the breathtaking run of the MIOTA price. Its price spiked from $0.95 to $2.08 in four days. The local price peak was registered on Sept. 4, 2021.

As such, its price revisited levels unseen since May 16, 2021. The all-time high of the IOTA price was registered on April 16, 2021, over $2.67.

As covered by U.Today previously, IOTA is strengthening its infrastructure on its way to decentralization. IOTA's NFT marketplace is among the latest additions to its ecosystem.