IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA

News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 15:23
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Meanwhile, MIOTA, a core native asset of IOTA DLT, has doubled its price in four days
IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA Foundation, invited billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, to a challenge. Which platform is the fastest when it comes to IOTA integration?

Quick challenge for FTX and new IOTA

Mr. Schiener has taken to Twitter to invite the FTX founder to take part in a "quick challenge." IOTA Foundation's leader would like to know how long it takes for FTX to integrate the new version of the IOTA protocol.

According to him, it took between 10 and 14 days for Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Paribu and South Korean platform Upbit to integrate the updated version of the IOTA DLT protocol.

Thus, Mr. Schiener is wondering whether FTX can do it faster.

For the first time, FTX listed perpetual futures on MIOTA prices (IOTA-PERP) five months ago, on March 29, 2021.

MIOTA price adds 100% in four days

This eccentric invitation is released amidst the breathtaking run of the MIOTA price. Its price spiked from $0.95 to $2.08 in four days. The local price peak was registered on Sept. 4, 2021.

As such, its price revisited levels unseen since May 16, 2021. The all-time high of the IOTA price was registered on April 16, 2021, over $2.67.

Related
IOTA's NFT Marketplace Goes Live in Testnet: What Has Been Achieved So Far?

As covered by U.Today previously, IOTA is strengthening its infrastructure on its way to decentralization. IOTA's NFT marketplace is among the latest additions to its ecosystem.

#IOTA News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
09/06/2021 - 18:14
Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
09/06/2021 - 15:58
El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
09/06/2021 - 15:23
IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov