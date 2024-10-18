io.net Partners With ParallelAI for Advanced Decentralized Computations

Advertisement

GPU DePIN trailblaizer io.net has announced the start of a strategic partnership with ParallelAI, the leading provider of parallel processing optimization solutions for AI infrastructure. The collab will be focused on deep integration of io.net tooling into ParallelAI.

According to the official statement by the two teams, leading DePIN platform io.net has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with ParallelAI, a cutting-edge platform for processing optimization solutions at the intersection between AI and Web3.

Through partnering with io.net, ParallelAI will significantly expand its GPU computational facilities available on IO Cloud in the form of A100s. This will enable ParallelAI to scale its platform to provide AI developers with the computation they require for tasks such as LLM training, running inference on trained models and distributed deep learning.

Under the terms of the partnership, io.net and ParallelAI will also collaborate on research and development. Through combining their respective resources and expertise, the partners will aim to push the technical frontiers of GPU cloud computing and develop solutions that set new benchmarks for performance and efficiency.

As covered by U.Today previously, io.net scored a number of partnerships in various segments of AI and DePIN breakthroughs.

Namely, it works together with FLock to release a pioneering Proof-of-AI (PoAI) consensus mechanism useful for various decentralized systems.

Bringing better computational time and reduced costs to data in AI

ParallelAI accelerates AI innovation by allowing developers to write high-level code before entrusting ParallelAI to oversee parallel computing across multiple GPUs and CPUs. This can slash computational time by up to 20x and significantly reduce costs.

Through accessing decentralized GPU clusters on demand through IO Cloud, ParallelAI will be able to scale its business without experiencing bottlenecks or service disruption.

As a result, ParallelAI clients can enjoy certainty of access and the ability to access computation to efficiently process intensive AI workloads. IO Cloud provides computing power for AI use cases, with savings of up to 90% compared to traditional cloud services.