io.net Partners With NovaNet to Bring ZK Proofs to GPU Identification

io.net, the DePIN of high-performance GPU clusters for businesses, has unveiled its newest strategic partnership with NovaNet, the decentralized network for zero knowledge proofs (ZKP) generation and management. The collaboration is set to advance the security and reliability of decentralized computations in various tech segments.

Decentralized physical infrastructure trailblaizer io.net has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with NovaNet, a decentralized protocol for zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). The two will work together on making GPU units verifiably accessible and increasing their performance.

zkAttestation for confidential computing can draw lessons from Nvidia's recent innovations.



Read more in our latest blog: "ZKP Attestation: Lessons from Nvidia's Confidential Computing" https://t.co/VpjALnV0xs pic.twitter.com/VOnfgT59ia — NovaNet (@NovaNet_zkp) October 16, 2024

Technically, the partnership will focus on developing zero knowledge GPU Identification (zkGPU-ID), an advanced solution to provide cryptographic guarantees that GPU resources on io.net are genuine and perform as claimed. Leveraging NovaNet’s advanced ZKPs will ensure that the computational resources provided by io.net suppliers are fully validated, secure and meet stated performance levels.

Through zkGPU-ID, io.net and NovaNet will build a system to verify that GPU specifications meet or exceed the declared performance, enabling enhanced reliability and transparency within the decentralized computing landscape.

Tausif Ahmed, io.net VP of Business Development is excited by the new opportunities for DePIN and cloud computations that the new collaboration unlocks:

Building a permissionless and enterprise-ready decentralized compute network requires optimizing co-ordination and verification across a massive group of distributed GPU suppliers. With NovaNet’s zkGPU-ID, we can increase our ability to continuously validate and test our network of GPUs at a global scale. By partnering with NovaNet and layering their solution on top of our internal verification mechanisms, we are ensuring that our customers can rest assured that the GPUs they are renting from io.net are reliable, trusted and exactly what they asked for.

As covered by U.Today previously, io.net also announced the launch of DePIN for Web3 gaming in collaboration with YOM.

Showcasing opportunities in NovaNet’s zkVM

Wyatt Benno, Technical Cofounder of NovaNet, emphasizes the importance of privacy-focused aspects in the new collaboration for AI and Web3:

For privacy and local verifiability, it is essential that ZKPs can run on many different types of devices and in various contexts. Using NovaNet’s zkVM will support a safe and secure way to identify GPUs using only software. The resulting cryptographic proofs can be cheaply verified by anyone.

The zkGPU-ID process works by running a specialized protocol for GPUs through a zkVM-backed secure software channel. This generates a ZKP in which a GPU’s specifications meet or exceed the lower bounds of its claimed performance.

This protocol utilizes NovaNet’s zkVM – the zkEngine – to rigorously test and identify GPUs across the io.net platform. Any tampering or attempt to reroute the process results in an invalid or downgraded proof, protecting against manipulation.