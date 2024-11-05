    io.net, YOM Introduce DePIN for Web3 Gaming

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    io.net, massive ecosystem of decentralized GPUs, teams up with cloud gaming pioneer YOM
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 11:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Largest decentralized GPU infrastructure network io.net has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with cloud gaming decentralized network YOM. The new collaboration is an attempt to enhance the accessibility of high-quality gaming experiences for players from various regions of the world.

    io.net partners with YOM, offers infrastructure for cloud gaming in Web3

    According to a joint statement by two teams, io.net, a decentralized GPU innovator, inked a partnership with YOM, a DePIN cloud-based platform. The collaboration will see YOM leverage io.net’s vast network of globally distributed GPUs to enhance its state-of-the-art pixel streaming capabilities.

    Fueled by io.net's distributed GPU infrastructure, YOM is set to enable seamless, low-latency delivery of AAA gaming experiences to players in various destinations, while significantly reducing costs compared to traditional centralized server solutions.

    Tausif Ahmed, VP of Business Development at io.net, is sure that the new collab will showcase the potential of io.net's infrastructure as a viable alternative for centralized solutions:

    We are extremely proud to partner with YOM, a cutting-edge project that shares our passion for decentralization – and in particular DePIN. By combining our decentralized GPU infrastructure with YOM’s pioneering cloud gaming infrastructure, we are giving players access to a rich and accessible ecosystem that benefits them in countless ways.

    As covered by U.Today previously, last month, io.net teamed up with ParallelAI for maximum computation efficiency. 

    Also, ParallelAI now can significantly expand its GPU computational facilities available on IO Cloud in the form of A100s. This will enable ParallelAI to scale its platform to provide AI developers with the computation they require for tasks such as LLM training, running inference on trained models and distributed deep learning.

    Enhancing audience of decentralized gaming

    Andrew Pringle, CEO of YOM, is excited by the new collaboration and its role in the next generation of Web3 gaming products:

    Working with io.net allows us to significantly expand our global reach while maintaining the same high-quality gaming experience users have come to expect. With the gaming market recognized as the biggest consumer entertainment sector by usage and revenue, the ability to quickly match GPU demand in various regions is vital to ensuring optimal UX. Our vision of making AAA gaming experiences accessible to everyone, everywhere, at near-zero prices is coming into clearer focus.

    YOM’s robust feature set includes voice chat, multiplayer capabilities, cross-device controls and comprehensive analytics.

    Leveraging a distributed network of gaming machines, the platform enables low-latency, near-zero cost cloud gaming to any device and channel, effectively eliminating the need for dedicated game consoles (Xbox, PlayStation) and platforms like Steam.

    #DePIN
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

