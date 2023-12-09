Advertisement
InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Generation of Investors in December, 2024

article image
Guest Author
InQubeta (QUBE) Pre-Sale might be getting traction as altcoins rebound
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 14:00
A successful presale can provide the necessary boost for a crypto project. The cryptocurrency market has seen several cryptocurrencies make a splash after strong presale growth. 

Meanwhile,  InQubeta's QUBE presale demonstrates promising performance. The cryptocurrency project has finished five presale stages and has already collected over $6.4 million in funding.

The new blockchain-backed platform has been created especially for startups working with artificial intelligence (AI) and to help them find the right backers for their projects. 

QUBE is being called one of the altcoins to look at as it enables users to cash in on the potential of AI and explore intriguing startup projects.

The introduction of this new cryptocurrency platform coincides with the way AI is making inroads into several sectors and changing the way industries function. According to research, during the next several years, artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to significantly alter workforce productivity worldwide. 

QUBE is built on an deflationary model

The InQubeta team has created a customized cryptocurrency for its network called the QUBE token. The token is a repository of features that can enhance the appeal of a crypto portfolio. 

QUBE can be used to settle payments on the platform, and users can also hold it and earn passive income via staking. Staking is a process where token holders deposit their assets with InQubeta to support the platform's operations. 

Whenever inflation is high, the QUBE token's supply is made scarce. The limited availability prevents price fluctuations and keeps the token value stable. 

QUBE has a supply of 1.5 billion and 65% of the tokens are used for public sale, while the rest goes towards meeting operational expenses.

Decentralized governance for strong growth

Over time, the InQubeta protocol may need to be changed to keep up with new technological advancements. 

All these changes will only be implemented if they are approved by token holders in a special voting process.

In case a community member has a few suggestions for improving the protocol’s scope, they can propose something and it is then put to a vote. Token holders assess the suggestions and then vote according to what they feel is best for the platform. Decentralized governance entrusts community members with the responsibility of making mindful decisions that can shape the platform’s future growth.

Hassle-free interactions between startups and investors

With InQubeta (QUBE) startups can find what they want without too many formalities. Startups just need to ensure they have a reward offer ready. These offers are turned into NFTs and put up for sale at InQubeta's online marketplace. 

Investors can compare the NFTs and buy them in the marketplace. If users don't want to buy the entire NFT, they can even buy fractional shares. The facility is made available due to fractionalization and is great for users on a budget. 

Once startups receive the funds from the sale of their NFT, they get to be a part of a  community of token holders who can provide support throughout their growth journey.

Wrapping up

InQubeta offers a range of features that can protect both your present and future returns. The diverse features like its deflationary character, decentralized governance, and a cutting-edge security framework, work towards ensuring a superior user experience.

Crypto buyers must ensure sufficient diversification to ensure optimum returns in the long term. 

Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

