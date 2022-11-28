Indian Hospital Hit with Bitcoin Ransomware Attack

Mon, 11/28/2022 - 15:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), major medical and research university, has fallen victim to ransomware attack
Indian Hospital Hit with Bitcoin Ransomware Attack
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a major medical and research university, has been hit with a severe ransomware attack, according to a recent report by Mint, a local financial newspaper.

The bad actors behind the attack are demanding ₹200 crore ($24.5 million) in crypto from the largest referral hospital in Delhi.

Per the report, the authorities are currently investigating the ransomware incident, with the Delhi Police registering a new case of cyber terrorism and extortion.

AIIMS, which ranks among the top hospitals in the world, has been struggling to fix its servers for six days in a row. Its patient care services in emergency, laboratory, outpatient and inpatient wings are currently being operated in manual mode.

Related
Singaporean Crypto Exchange Next to Close Doors After FTX Collapse

As of now, the network is undergoing the sanitization process, which is likely to continue throughout the remainder of the week.

Last week, the hospital said that it was taking measures to restore its digital services after what appeared to be a suspected cyberattack.

The data of up to 40 million patients, including prime ministers and judges, might have been affected by the ransomware incident.

Ransomware is a malicious piece of software that paralyzes victims' computers and demands payment to be able to regain access to one's files.  Hackers typically target major corporations, hospitals and universities.

In September 2020, a $4 million ransom was demanded from Argentina's official immigration agency.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Сardano's AdaSwap Goes Live on Mainnet
11/28/2022 - 19:38
Сardano's AdaSwap Goes Live on Mainnet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mark Mobius Sees Bitcoin Falling to $10,000
11/28/2022 - 17:45
Mark Mobius Sees Bitcoin Falling to $10,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where
11/28/2022 - 16:13
993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan