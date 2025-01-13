Spot XRP ETF to Be Approved This Year, Says Top Analyst; US Congressman Discloses XRP, SOL and BTC Holdings; 8.32 Trillion in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu OI Surges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

Spot XRP ETF to be approved this year, according to top analyst

In a recent X post , prominent ETF analyst Nate Geraci shared a list of his 10 crypto ETF predictions for the year 2025. Among his insights related to leading cryptos such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, Geraci included a prediction regarding XRP , suggesting that a spot-based XRP ETF will receive approval this year. As reported by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long recently stated that XRP would be next in line to get a spot ETF approved by the SEC following Bitcoin and Ethereum. Several XRP ETF applications are currently pending from firms such as WisdomTree, Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares. However, BlackRock has ruled out pursuing additional altcoin ETFs for now, despite the success of its Bitcoin ETF.

U.S. Congressman discloses XRP, SOL and BTC holdings

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa) has recently revealed his crypto purchases. According to data provided by quiverquant.com, the purchases include XRP, Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin (BTC), each within the $1,000-$15,000 range. Other lawmakers, such as Mike Collins (R-Ga), have also disclosed their investments, with Collins purchasing Ski Mask Dog (SKI) earlier this year. Barry Moore (R-Al) and Jeffrey Jackson (D-NC) have also previously reported significant crypto transactions. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate plans to establish a dedicated committee for digital assets, led by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo), known for her ambitious Bitcoin purchase bill. The U.S. House Ethics Committee requires lawmakers to disclose cryptocurrency holdings over $1,000 in 2018. Prior to that, the cryptocurrency transactions of U.S. lawmakers were unknown since the disclosure rules for stocks and bonds did not include the newfangled asset class.

8.32 trillion in 24 hours, Shiba Inu Open Interest skyrockets