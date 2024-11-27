Dogecoin (DOGE) at Make or Break Point: Key Level to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently at a critical juncture, with the market closely monitoring its price action as it approaches a significant resistance level.

According to Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, Dogecoin is facing a crucial resistance at $0.40, a key level that might be necessary to watch in Dogecoin's next trading sessions. If Dogecoin manages to break and sustain above the $0.40 resistance, it is likely to attract more buying interest.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is at a very critical resistance point. A sustained break above $0.40 will send it to $0.43, but failing to clear the $0.40 resistance will trigger another dip to $0.36 or even $0.34! pic.twitter.com/fTqpftq3tS — Ali (@ali_charts) November 27, 2024

Ali believes that a sustained break over this resistance might boost DOGE to $0.43, sending a bullish signal to the market.

On the other hand, if DOGE fails to break over $0.40, it could experience another drop. The immediate support levels to watch are $0.36 and possibly $0.34. This scenario suggests a bearish trend, at least in the short term.

What's next for Dogecoin price?

Dogecoin's move past the key level of $0.40 fell short in today's session, reaching intraday highs of $0.399. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 4.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.394, rebounding from lows of $0.364 in Tuesday's sell-off.

In the coming days, a move up or down below the $0.40 mark should be watched out for.

In the event of a breakout, Dogecoin might aim for a retest of the yearly highs at $0.48. If the bulls succeed, Dogecoin could start a fresh upward move, eyeing $0.50 and, after that, $0.59.

A decline below the immediate support levels of $0.36 and $0.34 could trigger a further correction toward $0.30, signaling that the bulls are losing control.

In positive news for Dogecoin, cryptocurrency fund issuer Valour has created the first Dogecoin exchange-traded product (ETP).

According to Valour, the ETP will trade on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market, providing retail and institutional investors with exposure to the dog coin in a regulated fund wrapper.