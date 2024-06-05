Advertisement
AD

    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BNB is truly on a roll with yet another record high
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 20:18
    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The BNB cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time peak of $710 earlier today, according to CoinGecko data.

    Advertisement

    The fourth-largest cryptocurrency is currently valued at $106 billion after spiking roughly 16% over the last week. 

    Notably, open interest in BNB has more than doubled on Wednesday amid the massive price rally. Binance comes in first place when it comes to BNB futures open interest with more than $700 million. 

    HOT Stories
    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls
    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    SEC Boss Gary Gensler Breaks Silence on Ethereum ETFs
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism

    More than $4.4 million worth of Bitcoin short positions have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. 

    Various projects on the BNB Chain have also seen surging trading activity. Meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI), the biggest meme token on BNB Chain, has added another 8% over the past 24 hours. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 15:44
    Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In the meantime, the BSC ecosystem is experiencing healthy growth, with major projects of the likes of PancakeSwap, Venus, Solv Protocol, and PinkSale having recorded significant gains in total value locked (TVL) over the past 24 hours. 

    BNB has substantially outperformed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over the last week. The flagship cryptocurrency is currently struggling to decisively break above the $73,000 level. If Bitcoin does manage to achieve such a feat, it might have a shot at conquering the $100,000 level by the end of the year, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. 

    #BNB
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Jun 05, 2024 - 20:26
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 05, 2024 - 20:26
    Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Jun 05, 2024 - 20:26
    Ripple Scores Major Partnership in Europe
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ‘Moonrise’ Initiative Signals Next Phase in Evolution for New-Look Moonbeam Network in Polkadot Ecosytem
    Introducing Mandala Chain, The Polkadot L1 Targets 10M+ New Wallets in Indonesia
    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls
    Ripple President Says XRP ETF Would Make a Lot of Sense
    Edward Snowden Issues BTC Comment on Berkshire Hathaway's 99.97% Fall, Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Goes Live, SHIB Burn Rate Soars 10,990%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD