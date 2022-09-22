If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Crypto influencer Gokhshtein believes that if Ripple beats SEC in court, it will have crucial meaning for entire crypto space

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media and former U.S. congressional candidate, has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the impact that a possible Ripple victory in court over the SEC may have on the entire crypto industry.

Should the crypto company win, it will inspire the whole space to skyrocket, he says.

"If Ripple wins the case —"

The influencer has announced that if Ripple manages to win against the SEC in court, the whole crypto industry will go ballistic. That is something he has been repeating from time to time in his tweets. At the start of September, Gokhshtein tweeted that should Ripple win, it will not only be XRP that will take off, but every legitimate crypto platform as well. He shared the same thought a year ago.

Besides, he agreed with Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple chief, that the result of a possible Ripple win would also be the emergence of clarity regarding crypto regulation; this is one of the outcomes that Garlinghouse believes is necessary after the court case is done and over with.

Ads

If Ripple wins the case — the entire industry goes parabolic. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) September 21, 2022

"XRP is toughest in the crypto space"

Gokhshtein also offered a courtesy to the XRP army, saying colorfully that it is the toughest in the entire crypto industry. He explained his praise by saying that XRP holders have been through so many big and small ups and downs that, to cope with all that, one needs "patience and diamond hands."

The $XRP army is the toughest SOB’s in the industry.



To go through this entire process you got to have patience and diamond hands. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) September 22, 2022

Here's what's driven XRP up 26%

Over the past week, XRP has managed to rise more than 26%. Santiment data vendor believes there have been two drivers: the company's ongoing battles against the SEC and the high activity of whale wallets.

As noted by U.Today over the past week, recently large amounts of XRP have been moved — 262 million tokens and 582 million XRP. Ripple itself took part in both, moving 30,000,000 and 50,000,000 XRP externally.

At the time of this writing, the seventh largest crypto, XRP, is sitting at $0.4049, per data provided by platform CoinMarketCap.