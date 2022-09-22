XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise

Thu, 09/22/2022 - 10:25
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Two factors have contributed to XRP's recent rise
XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP price is up 26.22% in the past week, outperforming top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are currently down 5% and 20%, respectively. At the time of publication, XRP was changing hands at $0.427, up 6.71% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, two factors have contributed to XRP's recent rise: increased trader optimism and high whale movement.

Related
XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, Here Is Striking Thing About This Latest Price Increase

Trader optimism increased amid positive developments in the ongoing Ripple lawsuit. A well-known trader indicated that XRP had the most bullish set-up on the crypto market at the moment, with the potential for a further breakout.

Adding to traders' optimism is the recent visit of Caroline D. Pham, an American attorney who serves as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to Ripple Labs, which she stated was part of her "learning tour."

Related
Ripple CEO's Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Flurry of Speculation

Several believe that the timing of the visit might not be a coincidence. Some XRP supporters even speculated that the CFTC might take over as the currency's regulator, which might mean that XRP would be classified as a commodity.

Also, the last few days saw significant whale movement. As reported by U.Today, a transfer of 30 million XRP was reported by WhaleAlert, while another 261 million XRP coins were moved by whales between wallets on various top exchanges in the previous day.

Chamber of Digital Commerce to file amicus curiae in lawsuit

In recent updates shared by James K. Filan in the ongoing lawsuit, "The Court has reviewed the request by the Chamber of Digital Commerce for leave to file an amicus curiae brief and the parties' responses, and has granted the Chamber's request."

According to CryptoLaw founder John Deaton, there remains a silver lining in the Ripple lawsuit: "With Gary Gensler turning out to be the Grim Reaper of Crypto, claiming all ETH transactions are subject to U.S. jurisdiction and the merge to PoS may have triggered the securities laws, Clayton may have unintentionally provided Ripple and XRP with the gift of clarity."

#XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image While Dogecoin Has $7 Billion Market Cap, Bear Market Is Far from Over, Says Prominent Fund Manager
09/22/2022 - 10:40
While Dogecoin Has $7 Billion Market Cap, Bear Market Is Far from Over, Says Prominent Fund Manager
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
09/22/2022 - 08:33
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple vs. SEC: Latest Development Could Be Boon for Regulatory Clarity
09/22/2022 - 05:30
Ripple vs. SEC: Latest Development Could Be Boon for Regulatory Clarity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya