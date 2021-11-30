Huobi Picks Singapore as Its Regional Headquarters

News
Tue, 11/30/2021 - 08:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Following its exit from China, Huobi has picked Singapore as its new regional headquarters
Huobi Picks Singapore as Its Regional Headquarters
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Major Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has chosen Singapore as its new regional headquarters, Bloomberg reports.

The crypto giant also plans to expand its presence in the European market by establishing a regional base in the U.K. or France within the next two years.

After China banned crypto exchanges in September 2017, Huobi set up an entity in Singapore, and the launch of the new headquarters shows that there is no going back.

Earlier this year, Beijing ramped up its clampdown on cryptocurrencies by purging local Bitcoin miners and declaring cryptocurrency transactions illegal in late September.


As reported by U.Today, Huobi scrambled to ban users from mainland China in the aftermath of the clampdown.

In November, the exchange also announced that it would drop users from Singapore by the end of March 2022.

Related
Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens

The move set the stage for Huobi Singapore, a new regulated entity that aspires to be compliant with both local and global regulations.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Huobi Picks Singapore as Its Regional Headquarters
11/30/2021 - 08:44
Huobi Picks Singapore as Its Regional Headquarters
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Savage IDO to Be Launched on OccamRazer and FantomStarter on December 15
11/30/2021 - 08:00
Savage IDO to Be Launched on OccamRazer and FantomStarter on December 15
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens
11/30/2021 - 06:00
Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya